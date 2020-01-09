Food Network's recent roundup of the best delis in the U.S. included Northern Waters among its 51 picks. Now, are nationwide listicle slideshows like this crass ploys to gin up readership -- and, as we see here, aggregation-happy news outlets -- to click, click, click? Absolutely.

But Northern Waters still deserves all the acclaim these content mills can muster. Food Network focuses its blurb on the outrageously tasty Cajun Finn, which you can actually purchase by mail order (but it'll cost ya). Writer Sara Ventiera calls the signature smoked-salmon sammie "perfect for an impromptu alfresco lunch on the North Shore." She ain't wrong.

A Northern Waters rep, who also ain't wrong, described the Food Network spotlight as "pretty awesome."

Our country's other outstanding delis, per Food Network, include: Dakota Butcher (South Dakota), Bunzel’s Meat Market (Wisconsin), B&B Grocery (Iowa), J.P. Graziano Grocery Co. (Illinois), Hornbacher’s Grocery (North Dakota), and, predictably, Katz’s Delicatessen, the orgasmic deli king of New York City.

In 2019, City Pages crowned Cecil's in St. Paul as the Best Delicatessen in the Twin Cities.

Another Food Network entity, frosty-tipped food dude Guy Fieri, gave Northern Waters his stamp of approval back in 2010. The Mayor of Flavortown will (presumably) return to Minnesota for the grand opening of Chicken Guy!, his sauce-tastic tender destination that's opening soon inside Mall of America.