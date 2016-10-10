Northeast Minneapolis dive bar Mayslack's offers 'sincerest apology' for homophobic bartender

The bare-bones dive bar, a northeast Minneapolis institution since opening in 1955, says it's "addressing this issue internally."

The incident in question went down some time late this past week, and was brought to public attention -- and wide circulation -- with a set of Facebook posts describing what happened. According to Jordan Swanson, of St. Paul, he and another patron overheard the bartender calling someone a "faggot" for sitting with his legs crossed.

"Who does that fag think he's kidding?" she's alleged to have said. "You just know he sucks dick."

Swanson's drinking buddy asked the bartender to repeat what she'd said. She did. The man asked the Mayslack's employee if she thought there was anything wrong with what she'd said; he told her he is gay, and found her attempt at humor "extremely offensive."

She disagreed, according to Swanson, and said it wasn't offensive if the person actually is gay. When the gay customer asked if she had a problem with his sexuality, Swanson says the bartender called him "retarded."

He wouldn't let it go, and took the issue up with another bartender, who offered little help. Then the bartender who'd offered the offending thoughts told the gay man to "sit down and shut up or get out." She quickly made the decision for him, informing the bar's bouncer that he and his three friends had to leave.

Swanson says they stayed just long enough to pay their tab before leaving.

Here's the full statement Mayslack's posted to its Facebook page this morning.

Mayslacks Bar and Grill would like to formally apologize for the recent incident with one of our patrons this past weekend. Mayslacks does not condone nor support what transpired. Presently, we are addressing this issue internally.

Our sincerest apology, Mayslacks Management.