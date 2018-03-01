That's according to Twitter and Facebook updates posted Thursday morning by the northeast Minneapolis brewery/taproom. The team behind NorthGate, or whoever's running their social channels, at least, cites "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the sudden and unexpected shuttering.

Due to unforeseen circumstances NorthGate Brewing is closed, effective immediately.



We want to thank all of our supporters, customers, partners, family and friends for the last five years.



So long, and thanks for all the fish. — NorthGate Brewing (@NorthGateBrew) March 1, 2018

NorthGate is the first Minneapolis brewery to meet its end since Longfellow's much-loved Harriet Brewing bowed out in November 2016. The closure comes mere months after NorthGate's founders announced they were selling the operation to Tod Fyten of St. Paul's Fytenburg Brewing Co.

So, to answer the exceedingly dramatic question posed in this headline: No, probably not.

Seems like NorthGate's demise might have something to do with the sale falling through? It's unclear right now, but we've reached out to Fyten for additional info and will update this post if and when we have it.

UPDATE: Later Thursday afternoon, City Pages received the following statement on behalf of Tod Fyten:

"First and foremost, we want to thank all of the customers we met over the past few months while managing NorthGate Brewing. We can't comment on the specifics of the negotiation, but unfortunately, we were unable to come to an agreement with the owners to purchase the brewery."