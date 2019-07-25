North Minneapolis' Breaking Bread Cafe has temporarily closed

The north Minneapolis soul food favorite had closed for a few weeks to retool, re-train, and update the menu, and things were looking up. They'd streamlined offerings and added grab-and-go express service, all without sacrificing the big, bold flavors that made them a CP favorite.

But a little over a year later, the friendly neighborhood cafe has again closed—this time, for financial reasons.

North News reported earlier this week that Appetite for Change—the nonprofit that runs Breaking Bread—reached out to newsletter subscribers to say they'd be changing up some "programs and ventures" at their donation-based business.

“We just need to tweak the model a little bit so it’s a bit less burdensome for our fundraising capacity,” AFC co-founder and executive director Michelle Horovitz told North News. She estimates the closure will be longer than last year's, though she doesn't have an exact reopening date in mind.

Breaking Bread has been a hit since it opened in 2015, serving up stellar food at reasonable prices to a neighborhood dominated by fast food. (It was our "Best Soul Food" pick the following year.)

We're hoping for a speedy return, but in the meantime, Horovitz told North News that the weekly farmer’s market (Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m. at Freedom Square) will continue. The building will still host pop-ups and other events, and it sounds like catering is a go during the shutdown.