North Loop’s Sweet Chow closes after 18 months in business

In its fleeting run, Sweet Chow developed a devoted fan base thanks to chef John Krattenmaker’s reputation for creating delectable dishes like steamed buns, fried soft shell crab, pho, and Vietnamese coffee pot de creme from their 80-seat home at First Street and First Avenue North. Late last summer, they went so far as to add an ice cream counter operated in conjunction with FIKA Cafe’s Kirsten Poppenhagen.

Sweet Chow’s owners (all first-time restaurateurs) Greg Cummins, Julie Hartley, and Ami Francis kept it short and, er, sweet while bidding adieu from their page:

It is with great sadness that we announce that SweetChow has permanently closed its doors.

We thank you all for your support. We have enjoyed our time with you at SweetChow.

Ciao.

With no reason given for the closure, nor any hints of hope that the restaurant will return from the ashes, we'll simply join in with a *salute* and echo the senitment. Ciao, Chow.