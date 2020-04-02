That would be the sad song of bingo daubers drying out, folks, crying for a little attention.

Luckily, a coalition of restaurants in Minneapolis’s North Loop neighborhood have banded together to rescue those neglected tools of fun and fortune with Isolation BIZ-ingo.

This coming Saturday, April 4, four rousing rounds of bingo will be livestreamed via the event's Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. Playing is free (with purchase of food and/or drink) and super easy.

Simply order takeout, curbside, or delivery from your favorite participating vendors—like those inside Graze Provisions + Libations, Smack Shack, Darby’s, Modist Brewing, ONE Fermentary & Taproom, The Freehouse, Lu’s Sandwiches, and so many more—before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Along with your consumable of choice, a couple bingo playing cards will arrive with your order. Tune in at the right time, and daub away during round upon round, then “yell” (comment) BINGO in the feed when you’ve, yunno, bing-got.

Winners will receive a digital gift card to participating bars and restaurants.

This idea was the brainchild of Megan Gaffney of MidNord Empanadas. “As restaurant and gathering space owners, we miss the interaction we get with customers each day,” she said. “Isolation BIZ-ingo felt like a great way to bring our neighbors and community together virtually for a meal, drink and family-friendly game night.”

For now, Gaffney says Isolation BIZ-ingo is just a one-off event, but if there’s enough interest and the audience is into it, they're open to it become a recurring feature, and potentially expanding into other Twin Cities neighborhoods.

“To us, daubing is therapeutic,” wrote Gaffney, explaining the finer points of Isolation BIZ-ingo to an interested participant.

Honestly? We couldn’t agree more.

For a full look at the roster of participating breweries, restaurants, and establishments, in addition to those aforementioned finer details of play, check the Isolation BIZ-ingo event page.

UPDATE 4/3/20 7:01 p.m.: Organizers reached out and informed City Pages that the event has been renamed "Isolation BIZ-ingo," and passed along an updated event link for participation. All links and names have been modified accordingly.