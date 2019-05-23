It's important you know that.

When I regained the ability to read, the true story emerged: Schram Vineyards -- which operates a winery in Waconia plus a brewery in Chaska -- just announced plans for a North Loop outpost. The new winery should arrive next year at 411 Washington Av. -- aka right down the street from Cuzzy's.

“It'll be a great complement to the local breweries Minneapolis has become known for, giving guests the opportunity to experience on-site wine production, as well as taste, socialize, and buy wine,” co-owner Ashley Schram says via the press release.

The yet-to-be-named winery will boast a bar/tasting area, outdoor patio, and on-site vino making. Will there be hot dogs? Unlikely.

The husband-wife duo of Ashley (city girl) and Aaron (farm boy) Schram opened Schram Vineyards in 2013, with the brewery/taproom arriving one year later.