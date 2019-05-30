Nobody has won Angry Taco's 5-lb. burrito challenge. Can you?

If so, get yourself over to Angry Taco at Rosedale's Revolution Hall. Their giant burrito isn’t listed on the menu, but just ask for the five-pounder.

Launched on Cinco de Mayo, the colossus was conceived as a food challenge: Finish it single-handedly in under eight minutes, and you get a Revolution Hall T-shirt. Plus, the burrito is on the house (otherwise it’ll set you back $35).

“We wanted to make an over-the-top item for our guests,” says Alex Cabrera, Revolution Hall’s director of culinary operations. “But we didn’t want to just make a monster challenge that flavor-wise isn’t the best. The flavor is balanced—it’s like a tour of Mexico in one burrito.”

That tour starts with a base of rice and black beans. Next up are the meats, each with a corresponding sauce: chicken tinga with avocado crema, pork carnitas with salsa verde, and carne asada with salsa roja. Unlike a traditional burrito, the behemoth is served heaped with toppings including cheddar cheese, roasted corn, and fresh vegetables.

Sadly, the burrito is not made with a humongous tortilla—Cabrera told us there’s some strategic maneuvering of four separate tortillas.

“The most difficult part is rolling up five pounds’ worth of ingredients," he says. "We’ve gotten really good at folding that beast.”

If the idea of a gargantuan burrito is appealing, but if you lack competitive eating aspirations, that’s not a problem.

“We want it to be a challenge for one, but we’re not limiting it to that,” Cabrera explains. “If a family wants to come in and enjoy it, we are willing to offer it not on a challenge basis—it’s a unique way of feeding a family. Or a group of friends can come in and have cocktails and beers and enjoy it as well.”

We recently got a chance to sample the giant burrito and can attest that it will generously feed at least four hungry people. Other than its monstrous size, its restraint pleasantly surprised us. It’s not an indulgent gimmick—there’s a good ratio of rice and beans to meat, just enough cheese, and a nice crunch from the shredded lettuce and fresh radishes. The only downside? It’s definitely a knife-and-fork situation, unless you’re Paul Bunyan.

We had to ask: Has anyone actually finished the thing in the allotted time limit?

“Nobody so far,” Cabrera says with a chuckle. “It is pretty filling. We’re still waiting for a grand victory.”