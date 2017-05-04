The menu of handmade dumplings promised to be a late night crowd-pleaser, with dumplings served right out of a to-go window on one of the busiest intersections in south Minneapolis. It sounded like just the thing for the stumbling and hungry crowds of the Uptown bar scene.

But Mrs. Dumpling confirmed by Instagram yesterday that they will not be opening in that location, or any other, at least for the time being. Here is their statement:

"Bad news - Mrs. Dumpling will not be opening. Sorry to everyone for the wait, we wanted to be sure of the decision before we broke the news. Although we love the Lyn-Lake neighborhood, this building in particular does not fit our needs. As such, we are no longer continuing our push to open in this, or any, location for now. We greatly appreciate all the support we've received (seriously, you are all awesome) and wish only the best for future tenants in this space.”