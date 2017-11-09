No cash, self-serve beer and wine: Farm + Vine is a whole new kind of fast-casual

Open this week in Minnetonka's Shops at 1700, the super-speedy eatery comes from restaurateur Doug Sams, the guy behind D. Brian’s Deli and both Greenfield Natural Kitchen locations in Minneapolis. Top to bottom, the concept here is meant to get food and drinks on your table fast -- often, without requiring you to interact with a single person.

Orders? You can punch them into an electronic kiosk, place them online, or submit 'em from your smartphone. Food? There's a short scratch menu with two deliverables (bowls and tacos) and three menu categories (California stir-fries, tacos, and salads), "allowing the chefs to do a few things very well," per the Farm + Vine website. Slow-roasting meats overnight means tacos and bowls come together in minutes. And as for payment? Farm + Vine will be the first Minnesota restaurant to go cash free, according to a release. “Managers spend 80 minutes a day on cash alone," Sams explains. "That time will be put to hospitality and enhancing the guest experience.”

Then, there's the self-serve beer and wine system: iPourIt. No bartenders here; you'll get drinks yourself with these electronic taps.

iPourIt founder Joseph McCarthy (not that one) tells you a little more about the system in the video below:

Cheers it ain't.

Farm + Vine is softly open right now, with hours from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. through November 10. Regular hours of operation will begin November 11, and there's a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. on November 16.

Farm + Vine

1700 Plymouth Rd., Minnetonka; 612-961-7550

farm-vine.com