Nico's is now slingin' tacos and tequilas in St. Paul

Might as well make it a taco Monday at Nico's Taco Bar on Como: The little sibling to the delightful Nico's Taco and Tequila Bar in Uptown Minneapolis officially opened Thursday. Find it in the former home of the storied Muffuletta, which closed in late 2017 after a 40-year run.

Owner Jenna Victoria says Nico’s No. 2 is not too different from the original: "Same food-slash-cocktails, slightly different aesthetic."

This aesthetic, specifically...

Fabulous Frida Kahlo mural by local artist Wes Winship Facebook: Nico's Taco Bar on Como

"Como is a little brighter and more open, with a modern, artsy vibe," Victoria says of the space at 2260 Como Ave. (Nico's five-year-old Uptown spot, located in a converted house, has a little more of a charming-but-rustic thing going on.)

Otherwise, new Nico's bears an uncanny resemblance to its big sibling. Same hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Same menu: Victoria notes that there are several new foods and margarita creations and seasonal sippers—a mezcal-rita, a tequila hot toddy, pescado asado tacos, a spicy new queso dip—but those are available at both locations. Same charming patio... you'll just have to wait a few months before you sip your award-winning margaritas on it.

And then, there's the same laid-back, welcoming, neighborhood vibe you'll recognize if you've been to Nico's No. 1.

"Neighbors have been amazingly receptive," Victoria says, "and we feel lucky to be a part of such a great community at St. Anthony Park."

A grand opening is in the works for January.

Nico's Taco Bar on Como

2260 Como Ave., St. Paul

651-450-8848, nicostacobar.com