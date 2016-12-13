Nicollet Avenue gets its very own cookbook, 'From Eat Street, with Love'

The little dining district sprang up organically, before it got the neat Eat Street moniker, but now that designation is as natural as associating the end of summer with the State Fair. It’s a Minnesota eating tradition.

And just because it’s now possible to get pho and pizza and pad Thai and burritos and ham sandwiches all clustered in a number of TC neighborhoods does not mean we ought to lose sight of trusty old but always fresh Eat Street. Some of our original pioneers are there (Rainbow Chinese, Quang) plus newcomers (Kung Fu Noodles, Pimento Jamaican Kitchen) plus people trying things altogether new (GYST fermentation bar, Glam Doll).

It’s really about time somebody immortalized our “best tasting neighborhood” in real-deal print form. From Eat Street, with Love does just that.

Inside, get documentary-style glimpses into 15 of Nicollet Avenue's best and most unique restaurants, markets, coffee shops and others, plus recipes.

A few recipes that have to be worth the price of admission include Pimento Jamaican Kitchen’s wings, plus Christo’s classic Greek spanakopita-- that mainstay has been open for 28 years.

Get not one but three recipes from Black Forest Inn’s 51-year legacy (they’re still family owned and operated by Joanne and Erich Christ) and get a map of a half dozen banh mi institutions.

Plus, find out about a couple of brand new spots you may not have even known were there, including Kunnai Thai and Greater Goods, a gift shop and stationary store that pledges five percent of sales to a local organization annually.

The full color pictures are gorgeous, and Spyhouse contributed a recipe for the ideal cup of coffee.

It’s paperback and totally bendable meaning it would make for en excellent stocking stuffer, but due to high demand they can’t deliver until post-Christmas. In which case you can order here for $24.95 and keep it for yourself.

Zeus Jones, the marketing and consulting company behind the book, is a new neighbor to the area, and they’re donating all of the proceeds from the book to the Whittier Alliance to support the Eat Street Neighborhood.