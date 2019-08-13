Nice.

Taco John's, which operates almost 400 locations across 23 states, hopes to sell 500,000 69-cent tacos on today's birthday edition of the restaurant's trademarked Taco Tuesday.

Nice.

Shall we hear from TJ CEO Jim Creel? Sure, why not!

“We know families come together and connect during Taco Tuesday dinner,” he says via a press release about the 69-cent event. “That’s why for decades we’ve offered great discounts on tacos on Taco Tuesday. It’s our way of enabling families to focus on each other and not worry about going over their budget.”

Nice.

Taco John's crispy beef taco typically runs for about $1.29, though it's discounted to around a buck during the weekly Taco Tuesday promotion. Sixty-nine cents? That's a bargain that can only be described as...

Nice.

Taco John's boasts 62 Minnesota locations, a number that falls just short of being considered nice. Alright gang, with lunch all but planned, please enjoy this very, very nice vintage Taco John's ad that I want played on a loop at my dang funeral.