New York Times discovers supper clubs, surprises JD Fratzke with Falls Landing shout-out

He did not see it coming. Still, makes for a pretty solid Monday, right?

Just wait for it.

You see, thanks to Bushwick’s brand-new Turk’s Inn, a legendary supper club transported bit-by-bit from the Midwest only to be resurrected in Brooklyn this summer by Varun Kataria and Tyler Erickson (two childhood pals also from Minneapolis), the Times’ Ligaya Mishan shouted-out Fratzke’s work at his similarly new-as-of-June stronghold in Cannon Falls.

So I called up Fratzke to chat about if he thought the Gray Lady had fully appreciated “our” supper club culture from their vantage point over yonder—since recognize he’s among those nailing it—and if not, what he thought they’d missed.

“See, here’s the funny thing… When we were first announcing the opening date [of Falls Landing] and everything – I went out of my way to tell people that I didn’t want Falls Landing to be perceived as a supper club,” Fratzke explained, delicately. “And it was so funny because the first, like, three pieces of press that came out, all of them referred to us as supper club, supper club, supper club.”

And now, the Times has done it again, but he’s not upset about it. The root of Falls Landing finding itself in this category again and again – whether it be on a local or national stage – comes down to familiarity, and sometimes a lack of a touchstone for which to categorize it beyond the supper club genre. Though he respects establishments like Turk’s Inn (in its original and new incarnations), Fratzke’s aim is a little less outwardly… cool.

What inspired Fratzke was something older, more distanced from what he refers to as the “noise” of cooking and hospitality, nearer to the root of restaurants more than a hundred years ago.

In practical terms, this means the food on your plate was more of a subsistence operation. “Yes, there might be a cut of steak on the menu, but if it did, it came from the farm down the road. More likely than not, what you were eating in the dining room that night was walleye and muskies in the lake over what you were seeing.”

Then suddenly Fratzke offered up an image that conjuring a feeling of a meal I won’t soon forget: ”I wanted it to feel like the place at the end of the gravel two-track where you start to see the silver of the lake through the trees, you know what I mean?…That, I guess, is what I wanted to get back to, and what I hope people discover and get that feeling from when they come to Falls Landing. I wanted it to feel like the great-granddaddy of a supper club and I think we’re pulling that off.”

To be sure, there are commonalities between Falls Landing and those supper clubs certain East Coast journalists are talking about. It’s in this deep feeling, and underlying humanity. “To be able to come in, that egalitarian approach, that’s the thing they touched on that I really identified with.”

Just don’t expect a relish tray or Jell-O. You gotta go to Brooklyn for that. Or maybe Wisconsin.



Falls Landing

1223 4th St S, Cannon Falls

651-829-1640