Here are the saucy deets...

- Pig Ate My Pizza Kitchen + Brewery, as it'll henceforth be known, will be located inside the ol' Travail space at 4124 W. Broadway Ave. in Robbinsdale, just down the block from the Pig's ol' pen. Expect double the seating, a sprawling bar, and a "Minnesota-style" screened porch.

- Suds will flow from a brand-new, in-house microbrewery setup, with an emphasis on teamwork. PAMP has already started crafting signature collabs with Surly, Dangerous Man, Fair State, and many other local breweries.

- An "epic new lineup" of pizzas is on the way, but PAMP classics will be available immediately, as will small plates and desserts. You'll be able to scarf special brunch pizza on Sundays. Tickets for a six-course Brewer’s Tasting menu are on sale now.

Beginning next week, Pig Ate My Pizza Kitchen + Brewery will be open 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays. Elsewhere in Travailian news: The crew's northeast Minneapolis barbecue joint opened but one week ago.

Back in 2015, TIME magazine named Pig Ate My Pizza one of the 10 best pizzerias in the U.S.