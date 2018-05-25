Owner Dan O'Gara was working with Minneapolis-based Ryan Companies to convert the space: knocking down the existing bar and parking lot to replace it with a bigger, mixed-used building, with apartments, interior parking, and a new, smaller O’Gara’s bar on the ground floor.

On Monday, at a Union Park District Council meeting, Ryan Companies expanded further on their plans. According to the Business Journal, the redesigned property at at 164 Snelling Ave. will have 163 apartments and 205 parking stalls, along with a co-working space.

The ground-floor O'Gara's? It'll be 4,100 square feet, roughly a quarter of its current size, and will boast a patio in what's now an alley next to Neighborhood Cafe.

“While we will retain lots of little touches that will remind of our past, our smaller footprint and outdoor patio area will reshape our business, making it feel like a great neighborhood pub and restaurant,” O’Gara said in a release.

Back in March, Union Park DC executive director Julie Reiter told us that both the O'Gara family and Ryan Companies were working closely with neighbors, engaging them early on to ensure this project wouldn't ruffle any feathers. (Her exact words, in fact, were: “Dan O’Gara, he’s so great. He’s so community-minded.”)

That seems to have been the case throughout the process; the Business Journal reports that as Ryan collected the signatures needed for rezoning, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. Like, to the tune of "100 percent support."

“It’s a credit to Dan,” Tony Barranco, Ryan's senior vice president of development, told them. “He has been operating there for a long time, helping to shovel walks and plow driveways."

It looks like construction will likely start this fall and take around 14 to 16 months to complete.

One bit of bad news? You'll need to find someone else to shuttle your ass to Twins Games in the meantime: O'Gara's will close during redevelopment.