New Minneapolis brewery will have a 1,500-square-foot soccer field

When Minneapolis' first Latino brewery lands in Harrison later this summer, it won't just have a wall of televisions tuned into various ESPN channels—it'll have a 1,500-square-foot patio-adjacent soccer field that's home to La Doña’s Fútbol and Social Club. (Founder Sergio Manancero says the large patio was one of the reasons they settled on their space in the first place—he always wanted to have a campo de fútbol.)

Competitive three-on-three teams kick off on Wednesday and Thursday nights, with a more laid-back league that hits the field on weekends. The season starts soon—this September—and runs through the end of October; next year, there'll be three two-month-long seasons from May through October.

If you're more comfortable on the sidelines, that's just fine. Because you'll be able to catch matches on TV here, too, and Manancero hopes the taproom will become a home for fútbol fans. You're also good even if you don't care about soccer in the slightest, as the brewery-slash-taproom-slash-field will have an entertainment space and an art gallery showcasing local and Latino artists.

Here's how it's all going to come together:

I'm just gonna say it, folks... this place looks like it'll be a lot of fun!

Already lacing up your Umbros? League registration is open for 2018, and you might wanna hurry if you plan on assembling a crew: "Space is limited. First-come, first-play," the cervecería's equipo notes. Hustle on over to the La Doña website now, where your $450 team fee gets each player a La Doña League tee and free beer after matches, plus the chance to win tournament prizes.

If you're an artist who wants to see your stuff hanging on the walls, shoot an email to [email protected].

La Doña Cervecería

241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis

dameladona.com