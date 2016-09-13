The Hewing Hotel will be Minneapolis' newest boutique hotel, all set to go into the historic Jackson Building on Washington Avenue.

And, every slick hotel needs a slick dining concept. Tullibee shall fit the bill nicely. We reported this week that the restaurant will “focus on hyper-local sourcing and partnerships with regional farmers, freshwater fisherman, and other local vendors. . . while paying tribute to Minneapolis’s Scandinavian roots.”

Today the folks at Hewing announced more. They’re bringing in Grae Nonas as chef, a guy with a lot of national accolades including 2015 Food & Wine Best New Chef, 2016 James Beard Foundation Rising Star Chef finalist (semifinalist 2015), and Eater Chef of the Year Austin.

Tullibee has been designed by Aparium Hotel Group, “a dynamic company that builds restaurants from the neighborhood up, conceiving each one as an original opportunity to showcase its local collaborations and serve as a central social anchor for the community.”

So how does Aparium see the North Loop neighborhood? Nordic. Game and offal will be on the menu, along with all the culinary cool-kid techniques and buzzwords of the moment: foraging, butchering, and fermentation.

Nonas says he’s always considered himself a "Viking," on account of his Norwegian background.

No more word on menu specifics yet, but the Star Tribune was able to cull a couple of items you can look forward to, including this gem: “A meatball of aged duck with nuances of winter”.

Who wants to be the one to let Tullibee know that there’s nothing nuanced about our winter?

Tullibee and the Hewing Hotel are scheduled to open in late fall.

300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

612-501-3300

