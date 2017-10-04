People on Facebook are saying a Maya Cuisine is opening up in Roseville? Could it be?

Sure could. A Rosedale rep confirmed to City Pages that Maya is headed for the area, and will open in the former Rojo Mexican Grill space inside Rosedale Center. And that’s not all: The restaurant at the mall is apparently one of two brand new Maya Cuisine locations headed for the Twin Cities. A restaurant in Maplewood will follow soon.

"Because we are moving into a larger space at Rosedale Center than our location in northeast Minneapolis, we are excited to offer a sit-down dining experience with a full service bar," manager Ramon Nunez tells us, adding that the much bigger kitchen will mean the restaurant can add more dishes to the menu.

Don’t worry: They’re continuing their tradition of hand-made tortillas in the new space. In fact, Nunez adds that the expanded kitchen will let Maya make its own breads and desserts in-house as well.



The no-frills, all-flavor Central Avenue eatery was CP's 2015 pick for Best Mexican thanks to its outstanding (and inexpensive) hand-crafted tortillas and giant tamales, plus an array of tacos, burritos and huaraches. It's remained a local favorite -- not just because you can occasionally grab a totally free margarita there -- but because their meals are made with a whole lotta love. "There is no chef," Victor Martinez told us in 2015. "Just family recipes, and trying very hard."

"Adding more vibrant, exciting, and authentic dining options is one of our main goals throughout Rosedale's renovation process,” says Rosedale general Manager Scott Michaelis. “We're very happy Maya Cuisine has found a new home here."

Maya’s Roseville outpost is scheduled to open on Wednesday, November 15, according to the mall rep.

Until then, get your Maya fix at 1840 Central Ave. NE in Minneapolis.