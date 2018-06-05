Muddy Pig closing: Tonight's last-ever call at the beloved St. Paul beer bar
The erstwhile Pig's Eye is losing its Muddy Pig.
The beloved St. Paul beer bar announced Tuesday that it's closing up shop -- and fast! Opened in 2002 by Mark van Wie and Paul Schatz, The Muddy Pig helped pioneer the local craft-beer scene with is sprawling, expertly curated list of globe-spanning suds. And now, it seems, tonight will be the final night at the Pig, a gastropub that won City Pages' Best Neighborhood Bar prize in 2017.
The sad proof's in the sad tweetin':
Muddy Pig @themuddypig With very sad hearts, we will be shutting our doors tonight Tuesday June 5th at 1 am for the very last time. As many know the bar/pub business is tough and just like @Ward6StPaul, we have struggled. Trivia is still on 7:30 w/ sponsor @612Brew. We luv u!!! pic.twitter.com/R7uDJDqWI3— Muddy Pig (@themuddypig) June 5, 2018
That'll do, Pig. That'll do.
In other departed restaurant news: Two St. Paul spots -- Fabulous Fern's and Ward 6 -- announced last week they'll be closing.
