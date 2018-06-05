Muddy Pig closing: Tonight's last-ever call at the beloved St. Paul beer bar

The beloved St. Paul beer bar announced Tuesday that it's closing up shop -- and fast! Opened in 2002 by Mark van Wie and Paul Schatz, The Muddy Pig helped pioneer the local craft-beer scene with is sprawling, expertly curated list of globe-spanning suds. And now, it seems, tonight will be the final night at the Pig, a gastropub that won City Pages' Best Neighborhood Bar prize in 2017.

The sad proof's in the sad tweetin':

Muddy Pig @themuddypig With very sad hearts, we will be shutting our doors tonight Tuesday June 5th at 1 am for the very last time. As many know the bar/pub business is tough and just like @Ward6StPaul, we have struggled. Trivia is still on 7:30 w/ sponsor @612Brew. We luv u!!! pic.twitter.com/R7uDJDqWI3 — Muddy Pig (@themuddypig) June 5, 2018

That'll do, Pig. That'll do.

In other departed restaurant news: Two St. Paul spots -- Fabulous Fern's and Ward 6 -- announced last week they'll be closing.