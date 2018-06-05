City Pages

Muddy Pig closing: Tonight's last-ever call at the beloved St. Paul beer bar

Tuesday, June 5, 2018 by Jay Boller in Food & Drink
Bye-bye, Muddy Pig! Matthew Hintz/Star Tribune

The erstwhile Pig's Eye is losing its Muddy Pig. 

The beloved St. Paul beer bar announced Tuesday that it's closing up shop -- and fast! Opened in 2002 by Mark van Wie and Paul Schatz, The Muddy Pig helped pioneer the local craft-beer scene with is sprawling, expertly curated list of globe-spanning suds. And now, it seems, tonight will be the final night at the Pig, a gastropub that won City Pages' Best Neighborhood Bar prize in 2017.

The sad proof's in the sad tweetin': 

That'll do, Pig. That'll do. 

In other departed restaurant news: Two St. Paul spots -- Fabulous Fern's and Ward 6 -- announced last week they'll be closing. 

