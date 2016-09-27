Mrs. Dumpling Chinese dumpling restaurant coming soon to Lyn-Lake

And then setting out to make it happen.

We have a few places with good Chinese dumplings around town -- we'd heartily recommend them at Tea House on University Avenue and Uptown's Szechuan Spice -- but we don't have anyone specializing in the delicacy. Yet.

Three ambitious food lovers are coming together to make that dream happen. Dan Prentice, Chanel Donahue, and Chris Jackson are a former Unideli chef, a fluent Mandarin speaker, and a Brasa Rotisserie alum, respectively, reports the Growler Magazine. The trio are serious about dumplings, and serious about bringing them to the dining public in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood of Minneapolis.

They're careful about using the word "authentic." But they want to serve dumplings (including soup dumplings, the delicious style of dumpling filled with super-flavorful gelatinous cold stock cubes which melt once the dumplings are steamed), pot stickers and steamed buns, in a "not too classy" setting similar to the every day dumpling shops of Shanghai.

They'll also be serving a smattering of vegetable-focused side dishes, beer and wine, and here's your cue to get excited -- a grab-and-go dumpling window until 3 a.m. on weekends.

Mrs. Dumpling is projected to open by the end of this year at the corner of Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue in the old Milio's sandwiches space.

700 W. Lake St., Minneapolis