More than 100 bars and restaurants want exceptions in city minimum wage
Minneapolis restaurant owners have had anxiety for months.
They're worried about the prospect of a city-wide minimum wage hike, one that would eventually increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for all employees, including those who receive tips.
Many smaller, independent restaurateurs say such an increase could potentially ruin them. Traditionally, gratuity from the public boosts a server’s low hourly pay, sometimes (though not always) increasing it to well above $15 an hour. If restaurants are suddenly responsible for meeting that $15 minimum wage for all employees, it will increase their labor costs (and labor taxes) to such a degree, many insist they will have to change their business model, or close their doors.
Some of the best chefs and restaurant owners in town are weighing in against the increase for tipped employees. Instead, they're supporting a "Pathway to 15" campaign that calls for phasing in the changes slowly, and creating a “tip credit" -- a measure that would include an employee's earned tips in that minimum hourly wage.
In the tip credit system, if an employee's tips plus the state minimum wage (currently $9.50) total over $15 an hour, the employer would not be responsible for paying the $15-an-hour minimum wage. If the sum of the employee's tips plus the state minimum wage comes in under $15 an hour, the employer would pay the server the difference.
But some are doubling down on the strict $15 figure. Mayor Betsy Hodges issued a statement last week stating that tip “penalties” (her preferred term, instead of tip "credits") are bad, especially for women. She dismissed the assumption that a majority of servers are making far more than $15; on average, she wrote, servers actually make little more than $10 hourly, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Yet many servers are vehemently against the potential changes, in part, they say, because the effort could actually decrease their hourly rate of pay. A 2014 study by the Minnesota Restaurant Association found that statewide, servers’ income averages $18 an hour with the current minimum wage and tips, and that the figure is $22 in the metro area.
Sarah Webster Norton, a career server and the administrator of the Facebook group Service Industry Staff for Change, says that the proposed model jeopardizes her livelihood and that of her peers. “As a whole, servers and bartenders in Minneapolis support wage increases for staff that do not receive tips. We ask that such increases don’t come at our expense, something that will surely happen if a tip credit is not established.”
Not every server agrees. Miranda Hoeferson is a server who says she has a difficult time breaking the $12 hourly mark at her position at Peoples Organic in the Galleria. During a day shift, she says her hourly rate with tips comes out to just over $10. (Juell Roberts, owner of People's Organic, disputes this, pointing out that Miranda isn't technically a server, as she works the register and busses tables. Even still, she says the busser position earns enough tips to push over the $15. "Miranda made $6 more an hour last week, making her wage as a busser $15.50," Roberts said.)
Even if the minimum wage is increased to $15 an hour, she says she'd still have a difficult time making ends meet, even when factoring in tips. An illness makes her out-of-pocket healthcare expenses high, and she he has mounting bills for an impending root canal thanks to a botched filling she received.
"How do people think they can just walk into a restaurant, or even a gas station all the time and get their needs met, when employees can't get theirs met?" she asks. Servers depend on their money to make a living like everyone else, she says, and management needs to step up and pay a living wage.
Below is the Pathway to 15 campaign's proposed phase-in schedule for the increase, and a list of establishments that have signed on in support of the campaign.
Alibi Lounge
Alma
The Anchor Fish & Chips
Annie's Parlour
Barbette
Be’Wiched Deli
Betty Danger's Country Club
Blarney Pub and Grill—Dinkytown
Blarney Pub and Grill—Downtown
Brasa Rotisserie
Borough
Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment
Broders’ Cucina Italiana
Broders’ Pasta Bar
Bryant Lake Bowl
The Bulldog Downtown
The Bulldog Uptown
Bull's Horn
Burger Jones: Restaurant and Cocktail Bar
Cardinal Restaurant and Bar
Chino Latino
Colossal Café
Constantine
The Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen
Corner Table Restaurant
Coup ďétat
D. Brian's Deli and Catering- Campbell Mithun Skyway
D. Brian's Deli and Catering- Downtown East Skyway
D. Brian's Deli and Catering- U.S. Bank Skyway
Darby’s Pub and Grill
Davanni's Pizza & Hot Hoagies- Downtown
Davanni's Pizza & Hot Hoagies- Riverside
Davanni's Pizza & Hot Hoagies- Uptown
The Draft Horse
The Exchange
The Freehouse
Gasthof Zur Gemutlichkeit
George and the Dragon
Greenfield Natural Kitchen- Skyway #1
Greenfield Natural Kitchen- Skyway #2
Hola Arepa
Hot Indian Foods
Howe Daily Kitchen and Bar
J.D. Hoyt’s Supper Club
Jax Café
Keegan’s Irish Pub
Kieran’s Irish Pub
Kitchen in the Market
Kitty Cat Klub
Libertine
The Living Room
The Local
Longfellow Grill
The Loop
The Lowry
Lyon’s Pub
The Malt Shop
Manny’s Steakhouse
Marin Restaurant and Bar
Mercado by Earl Giles
Mercury Dining Room and Rail
Milkjam Creamery
Monello
The Monte Carlo Restaurant
Muse Event Center
MyBurger Calhoun
MyBurger Skyway
MyBurger Stadium Village
N.E. Yacht Club
Parkway Pizza
Parlour
Pat's Tap
Piccolo
Pizza Luce Downtown
Pizza Luce Seward/University
Pizza Luce Uptown
Pizzeria Lola
The Pourhouse
Pracna on Main
Prohibition Bar
Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge
The Rabbit Hole
Rainbow Restaurant & Bar
Red Cow- North Loop
Red Cow- 50th St
Red Rabbit
Red Savoy's Pizza- Minneapolis
Red Savoy's Pizza- Uptown
Red Stag Supperclub
REV Ultra Lounge
Revival- Minneapolis
Runyon's
The Saloon
Sandcastle
Sanctuary
Shindig Event Center
Spoonriver
St. Anthony Main Theatre
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Stanley’s on Wheels Food Truck
Terzo
Tinto Cocina + Cantina
Tiny Diner
Union Bar & Grill
Urban Eatery
Victor's 1959 Cafe
World Street Kitchen- Food Truck
World Street Kitchen-Restaurant
Young Joni
Zen Box Izakaya
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
508 Restaurant and Bar
Comments
More from Food & Drink
Sponsor Content