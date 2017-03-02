They're worried about the prospect of a city-wide minimum wage hike, one that would eventually increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for all employees, including those who receive tips.

Many smaller, independent restaurateurs say such an increase could potentially ruin them. Traditionally, gratuity from the public boosts a server’s low hourly pay, sometimes (though not always) increasing it to well above $15 an hour. If restaurants are suddenly responsible for meeting that $15 minimum wage for all employees, it will increase their labor costs (and labor taxes) to such a degree, many insist they will have to change their business model, or close their doors.

Some of the best chefs and restaurant owners in town are weighing in against the increase for tipped employees. Instead, they're supporting a "Pathway to 15" campaign that calls for phasing in the changes slowly, and creating a “tip credit" -- a measure that would include an employee's earned tips in that minimum hourly wage.

In the tip credit system, if an employee's tips plus the state minimum wage (currently $9.50) total over $15 an hour, the employer would not be responsible for paying the $15-an-hour minimum wage. If the sum of the employee's tips plus the state minimum wage comes in under $15 an hour, the employer would pay the server the difference.

But some are doubling down on the strict $15 figure. Mayor Betsy Hodges issued a statement last week stating that tip “penalties” (her preferred term, instead of tip "credits") are bad, especially for women. She dismissed the assumption that a majority of servers are making far more than $15; on average, she wrote, servers actually make little more than $10 hourly, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Yet many servers are vehemently against the potential changes, in part, they say, because the effort could actually decrease their hourly rate of pay. A 2014 study by the Minnesota Restaurant Association found that statewide, servers’ income averages $18 an hour with the current minimum wage and tips, and that the figure is $22 in the metro area.

Sarah Webster Norton, a career server and the administrator of the Facebook group Service Industry Staff for Change, says that the proposed model jeopardizes her livelihood and that of her peers. “As a whole, servers and bartenders in Minneapolis support wage increases for staff that do not receive tips. We ask that such increases don’t come at our expense, something that will surely happen if a tip credit is not established.”

Not every server agrees. Miranda Hoeferson is a server who says she has a difficult time breaking the $12 hourly mark at her position at Peoples Organic in the Galleria. During a day shift, she says her hourly rate with tips comes out to just over $10. (Juell Roberts, owner of People's Organic, disputes this, pointing out that Miranda isn't technically a server, as she works the register and busses tables. Even still, she says the busser position earns enough tips to push over the $15. "Miranda made $6 more an hour last week, making her wage as a busser $15.50," Roberts said.)

Even if the minimum wage is increased to $15 an hour, she says she'd still have a difficult time making ends meet, even when factoring in tips. An illness makes her out-of-pocket healthcare expenses high, and she he has mounting bills for an impending root canal thanks to a botched filling she received.

"How do people think they can just walk into a restaurant, or even a gas station all the time and get their needs met, when employees can't get theirs met?" she asks. Servers depend on their money to make a living like everyone else, she says, and management needs to step up and pay a living wage.



Below is the Pathway to 15 campaign's proposed phase-in schedule for the increase, and a list of establishments that have signed on in support of the campaign.

Alibi Lounge

Alma

The Anchor Fish & Chips

Annie's Parlour

Barbette

Be’Wiched Deli

Betty Danger's Country Club

Blarney Pub and Grill—Dinkytown

Blarney Pub and Grill—Downtown

Brasa Rotisserie

