The beer (obviously) took its name from those commercials, and it (obviously) resulted in a hasty cease and desist from BL parent company Anheuser-Busch. It wasn't so much the cheeky beer itself that was a hit with drinkers, but more the way Bud responded: by sending a town crier in traditional garb to read that cease and desist from parchment paper aloud at the North Loop brewery.

And also: by giving the Modist crew a pair of Super Bowl tickets.

It was unclear at the time what would become of the tickets -- and Modist never did issue a formal response to Budweiser. On Monday, for maximum #SuperBowl attention, Modist killed two birds with one stone, announcing that its latest release -- Dungeon Juice ("another juicy IPA") -- will drop Tuesday, and that it'll be raffling off the Super Bowl tickets for charity during the launch.

Some things to note, here. As Modist points out on the event page, "These are badass seats: Section 120, Row 18, seats 15 and 16." Also, if you buy two of the 2,000 tickets the brewery will raffle off at $25 each, that puts your odds of winning at 1/1,000... which is pretty darn good, given that Super Bowl tickets are going for upwards of $10,000 right now.

You can read Modist's full response to Bud Light below.