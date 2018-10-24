Minnesota's second-ever Shake Shack is about to open

Well... too bad! If you live in Minnesota, your Shake Shack options are still limited to those situated inside retail meccas.

But soon, you will be able to get their burgers without going to the mall—by which we of course mean the Mall of America—and going instead to the other mall: Southdale Center, to be exact.

Yes, Shake Shack, which started as a Madison Square Park hot dog cart in 2001 and has since spread to places as far-flung as Bahrain and South Korea, is about to debut a second MN location, this one in Edina. Southdale's grand opening is scheduled for Tuesday, October 30—and they're donating the proceeds from a soft opening on the 29th to the Autism Society of Minnesota.

Is it one of those "get in line the second the mall opens" scenarios? The MOA location, you may recall, was met in 2016 with these kinds of crowds:

Mecca Bos

But perhaps we've effectively satiated our Shack Stack snack attacks in the two years since.

Shake Shack Edina will have most of the burgers and dogs and chicken sammies and crinkle-cut fries you'll find at other locations, plus "unique" frozen custards: Pie Oh My (vanilla with a slice of seasonal pie), Choc of the Town (chocolate custard, fudge sauce, Mast Brothers dark chocolate chunks, banana), and Hopscotch (vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, Mast Brothers dark chocolate chunks, chocolate toffee).

There's seasonal hijinks to be had, too: Show up costumed on Tuesday, and you can get a pumpkin frozen custard for free.

Doors open at 11 a.m.