Minnesota's first craft pop taproom just opened

Will local pop guzzlers forgive that dodged regionalism?

We'll find out in Arden Hills, where Northern Soda recently set up shop at 3747 Dunlap St. N. Inside, you'll find a rotating roster of more than 100 1950s-style pops, all crafted with cane sugar and without preservatives. There's also board games, throwback arcade consoles, big-screen TVs, factory tours, make-your-own pop events, and private party rental options.

“Our goal was to create a space that provides a tap room experience in a non-alcoholic setting that is super family friendly and fun for our youngest to our oldest guests,” Michael Goodwin, Northern Soda's retail operation director, explains via press release.

Among the 16 flavors current available via pints and four-packs ($6.50): Cherry citrus, cola, blue raspberry, cream soda, ginger, root beer, orange, and several others.

Northern Soda is owned by a foursome of fizzmasters, all of whom are current or former educators. And yes, they discussed the name.

“That’s a big debate,” co-owner Jesse Hopkins tells the PiPress. “We try to just call it soda pop.”

Northern Soda will be open this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours expand the following week: Fridays (3-9 p.m.), Saturdays (11 a.m.-9 p.m.), and Sundays (11 a.m.-3 p.m.).