Minnesota's 40 best beers

The consistently excellent output of Minnesota breweries has been among the only abiding comforts of 2020. In spite of [gestures idiotically] everything, the quality of locally made beer has been resilient—to the point where we’re called to re-evaluate everything we said a year ago.

Last year’s 40 best beers in Minnesota list was a stab at a definitive, across-the-board power ranking of beers made in the Gopher State. But you ever try to rank a Russian imperial stout against a hazy IPA? It’s like weighing Tupac against Zeppelin. A good excuse to argue, sure, but ultimately not that useful.

This year, after drinking innumerable beers and having way too much free time to think about them, City Pages decided to break up the Beer Issue into four top-10 lists. This way, we can compare the apples with the apples in the search of the best IPAs, lagers, stouts, and sours made statewide.

Again, I’ve had a lot of beer, so we may need to do this again next year. But right now, these are the best of their kind.

Jerard Faberberg

Minnesota’s 10 Best IPAs

Once a distinct and ostracized style, the IPA has become the largest and most varied category of beer on the market. You really have to dig into the secondary signifiers—“dank,” “resinous,” and the ubiquitous “hazy”—to understand anything about the beer you’re buying.

Despite the relative meaninglessness of the term “IPA,” the popularity of the style persists. Last year, IPAs accounted for 31.5% of craft beer sales. IPA is such a dominant category that there’s no real purpose in ranking any beers without first addressing the many-headed monster in the middle of the room.

10. Town Hall Masala Mama

Forgive yourself if you’re bored of all the praise Masala Mama has been getting for the past 17 years. The sustained adulation for Town Hall’s bronzy West Coast IPA begs for a contrarian take. Masala sits in the top 250 beers on BeerAdvocate, and outstate reviewers are often not impressed with its restrained approach to greatness. A sturdy malt bill and sharp, hoppy nose aren’t all that rare, after all, but achieving the perfect balance between the two is a rare feat. Maybe not the most exhilarating pedigree, but any list of Minnesota beers would be incomplete without it. Drink on cask whenever available.

9. Voyageur Devil’s Kettle

The scenic shores of Grand Marais are made even more enjoyable atop the roof of Voyageur Brewing’s harborside taproom. From that vantage, you can take in everything the placid artists’ haven has to offer, including one of the best beers made north of Duluth. Devil’s Kettle pays homage to the nearby Cook County waterfall with a cascade of bitterness. Yeah, that’s authentic Northwoods pine on the nose, and the body is a scenic orange—same color as Lake Superior when the sun goes down in August.

8. HammerHeart Surtr’s Flame

If you’ve seen Thor: Ragnarok, you’re probably familiar with Surtur—the big, dimwitted fire giant prophesied to bring the downfall of Asgard and sworn enemy of Odin. Lino Lakes smoke factory HammerHeart Brewing took the big lunk from Muspelheim as the inspiration for their house IPA. Surtr’s Flame is a citrus jolt masked in a cloud of cherry smoke, though it finishes dry enough that you’ll ask for another. A devilish beer that, like its Marvel namesake, threatens to burn the IPA establishment to embers.

7. BlackStack Local 755

No one in the Twin Cities beer scene has more fun than the Johnson family. Proprietors of St. Paul’s BlackStack Brewing, Scott and his sons Murph, Shawne, and Cooper and daughter Quinn release a new Drake-inspired IPA seemingly every week. But it’s their house beer, Local 755, that grounds them. Named for their address on Prior Avenue, Local 755 is the very foundation of BlackStack. A cloud of Azacca and Amarillo and “a gwop of Citra” power this super-fruited specialty. Juice runs through the Johnson family’s veins, and you can tap their legacy any time you’re thirsty.

6. Modist Dreamyard

What do hopheads dream of? An impenetrable haze. Mosaic and Citra that dance out of the can. Four-packs of squishy beer that cost less than $20. Modist has been delivering on all that and more ever since they launched Dreamyard. With a malt bill of 100% wheat and oats, it’s one of the softest, most decadent New Englands on the market. And with an average cost of around $13 a pack, it’s the best value you can get while still scratching your juice itch. If you need a stronger dose, Modist has a silkier, even more bountifully hopped Double Dreamyard that appears on the market once or twice a year.

Jerard Faberberg

5. Lupulin Hooey

In three short years, Hooey has gone from iconoclast to classic. So many New England IPAs are on the shelves mere minutes before they’re scooped up, and though Lupulin has plenty of special releases and one-offs to keep the van chasers happy, Hooey has become a dependable standby, the kind of beer you toss into the cart on a whim because you know this batch will be just as succulent as the last. World-class beer is rarely this casual.

4. Fair State Mirror Universe

In another world, Fair State Brewing Cooperative is the Treehouse of Minnesota. Haze bros from across the country line up at their door every Saturday, greedily filling their trunks with the latest exclusive drop. Trading forums light up with offers to swap the Mouteka version of Mirror Universe for the 2019 cryo-hopped one-off. But that’s not the destiny Fair State chose in this reality. Instead of leaning full-bore into the NE IPA craze, they stuck by their principles of devoted everyman beer. Mirror Universe stands as their most prominent concession, a peek into a parallel timeline where they’re the masters of Midwest haze.

3. Steel Toe Size 7

Size 7 used to be the one-size-fits-all solution for IPAs in Minnesota: If it’s on the menu, you order it without question. Since the debut of the West Coast IPA, the entire beer world has shifted its favor, but Steel Toe’s flagship IPA is standing by, reliable as ever. The joy of this high-IBU resin bomb is now in its constant rediscovery. “Oh yeah,” you say to yourself whenever you see it on the local IPA shelf, “I forgot how much I loved this beer.” Before long, you’re sitting on your porch with an empty cardboard caddy and the pleasant sting of bitterness on your lips.

2. Forager Regal Hops

Regal Hops was the top-rated IPA in our 2019 list, coming in at No. 3 overall. But in a scene where thousands of new IPAs are released to market in a given year, it’s hard to maintain that position. Still, Forager’s murky double New England is deserving of sovereign status. A crowler of Regal Hops is an elusive quarry, and hopheads race to score the triple dry-hopped ultra-juicy slurry of Cryo and Citra. If only it weren’t such a difficult crowler to score.

1. Barrel Theory Rain Drops

This year’s City Pages Best Brewery topped out at No. 13 on last year’s ranking with Rain Drops. This year, they benefit from the style-by-style rundown and claim the most coveted spot on any of these lists. Rain Drops (and the double dry-hopped variant) is everything there is to love about Barrel Theory—brash, sexy, and kinda goofy. Drinking this beer is like wearing a bright velvet tuxedo to an ex-girlfriend’s wedding. It’s definitely over the top, but it’s what everyone’s going to be talking about the next morning.

Honorable mentions: Summit Slugfest, Castle Danger White Pine Project, Fulton 300

Minnesota’s 10 Best Lagers

There was a time when the lager was king. That time is coming again.

Prior to the current craft beer boom, Grain Belt, Hamm’s, and Schmidt frothed freely across the landscape, holding dominion over taplines statewide. Then, in the late 2000s, IPAs came along and unseated the fizzy yellow overlord as Minnesota’s most celebrated variety.

But the love for lagers never went away. They’re the craft brewer’s not-so-guilty pleasure, and more and more, menus are filling with top-flight pilsners, bocks, and helles lagers. It won’t be long before these bottom-fermenting varieties rise again to the top.

Jerard Fagerberg

10. Lake Monster Como Claw

An extra dose of hops in a Bohemian pilsener can play as either genius or blasphemy. St. Paul’s Lake Monster Brewing dares for a brighter, more citrus-forward hop blend in their flagship Como Claw. Formerly known as Calhoun Claw, Como Claw serves up a barnload of golden honey malts, but then a boost of grassy hops spikes the sip. Not the most by-the-books interpretation, but worthy of being recognized amongst the traditionalists.

9. Bent Paddle Venture Pils

The North Shore embodies Minnesota’s spirit of adventure, and Venture Pils is the beer that embodies the North Shore. Outfitters in the Boundary Waters should keep a stock of Bent Paddle’s goes-anywhere pilsner for travelers voyaging north. When you’re trekking into untapped terrain, this light-bodied standby will guide you, steady and familiar as a good compass. A six-pack steels the nerves for a night of portaging into gray wolf territory. Float a cooler full of it off the side of your canoe for when the wild sun burns down on the open water.

8. Bauhaus Stargrazer

Dark lagers always come with garbled German titles like “Schwarzbier.” But garbled German is the calling card of Bauhaus Brew Labs, so of course their Schwarz Stargrazer is the best—and one of the only—of its kind on the Minnesota market. Dark as a porter but light as a golden ale, Stargrazer is a truly out-of-this-world phenomenon. And you, lager astronaut, are rewarded for going outside your comfort zone with a crisp-finishing shot of vanilla in every can.

7. Eastlake Southside Pils

Blue-collar south Minneapolis could not be epitomized more perfectly than it is in Southside Pils. Simple but rich, it’s an easy-drinking beer for an after-shift walk through Sibley Park or a weekend float down Minnehaha Creek. It captures the jocular bliss of May Day and the eclectic, everyman spirit of Seward in Autumn. If you’re not native to the South Side, you can stop in Eastlake’s taproom off Lake Street and get a crash course on local culture in pint form.

6. Barrel Theory Rage Quit

Ever go into the liquor store, walk over to the local beer section, and throw up your hands in defeat? It’s wall-to-wall juice bombs, $15 a four-pack, each one inscrutable from the last. 2020 City Pages Best Brewery Barrel Theory brewed Rage Quit as a gimmick-erasing reset for your palate. A straight-up Czech pilsner without a hint of haze, Rage Quit will make you reconnect with the essence of beer. Each sip activates your innate beer lover with its clarity-restoring crispness—a pint of Zen in the double dry-hopped chaos of the age.

5. Schell’s Keller Pils

When Summit released an unfiltered pilsner to near-universal adulation, they must’ve known they were throwing down the gauntlet. Traditional Bohemian lager is Schell’s territory, and the New Ulm standard-bearers responded in kind last year with their own sensational year-round zwickle. Keller Pils stares down its competition, matching it blow for blow in clarity, aroma, and crispness. A former taproom exclusive punched up with a late dose of wildberry Callista hops, Keller Pils hit the market in cans last year, though it hasn’t gotten its full due just yet.

4. Town Hall Saaz Pilz

The Good Lord was on a hot streak the day he created the Saaz hop. The noble Czech hop variety was made famous as the workhorse ingredient in Stella Artois, but in a better beer, it really shines. Town Hall made Saaz Pilz as a golden pedestal for the gentle, herbal bitterness of Saaz. A sparkling clear body and peaking foam head deliver the old-world hop in a perfect vessel, a pint crafted in Pilsen and translated to Minnesota-made perfection.

3. Fair State Vienna Lager

Due to declining sales, Fair State demoted Vienna Lager to a seasonal release in 2019. Consider this an official letter of protest. Though you can still get this toasty Austrian amber lager on tap year-round, its presence is sorely missed during spring’s early days and the despairing depths of winter. We should be able to rely on its presence in the liquor store, its label shining from the shelf like a familiar friend. Instead, it’s a cautionary tale of how even the most exquisite classical styles can get lost in the churn of the hype machine.

Jerard Fagerberg

2. Bad Weather Munich Helles

Munich lager was introduced in the late 1800s as a German-made competitor to the Bohemian pilsners ascending in popularity. At first, the bier meisters considered it blasphemy. History has not vindicated their objections, and a well-made, bready Munich-style helles is now considered an ultimate achievement. Like its predecessors, Bad Weather’s Munich Helles is underappreciated in its time. Come June, when Munich Helles releases, their St. Paul patio becomes beer drinker Eden for those wise enough to recognize it as Minnesota’s own Weihenstephaner.

1. Summit Keller Pils

Was there ever any doubt? Since strutting onto the scene as a limited 30th anniversary beer in 2016, Summit Keller Pils has been the toast of the beer world. Great American Beerfest gold. World Beer Cup bronze. Near-perfect scores across BeerAdvocate, Rate Beer, and Untappd. This level of hype is rarely seen surrounding an unfiltered German lager from St. Paul, but after one sip, you’ll get it. Keller Pils is undeniable.

Honorable mentions: Summit Dakota Soul, Utepils Springbok, Fair State Pils

Minnesota’s 10 Best Stouts

In last year’s Beer Issue, we examined how the Russian imperial stout has become a proving ground for Minnesota breweries. If you can make a decent takeoff of Surly Darkness, you’ve earned a crucial bona fide. But the stout world is much bigger than the RIS.

The stout—the traditional dark ale pub fare—is a deeply charismatic variety of beer. From milk stouts to oyster stouts to white stouts to coffee stouts, there’s plenty to be celebrated outside of the niche Surly created. This year, let’s zoom in on the best American and English-style stouts on the local market.

Oh, and no porters, either. That’s an argument for another list.

10. Castle Danger George Hunter Stout

George Hunter got done dirty by Prohibition. Hunter owned Iron Range Brewing Co. in Tower, Minnesota, until the Puritans shut him down. Luckily his great-great grandson Clint MacFarlane went on to open Castle Danger Brewing, and he never forgot the trials of his forebearer. George Hunter Stout is a tribute to the old ways—a good brown beer any brewery in the 1920s could’ve staked their reputation on. It’s the kind of liquid molasses an Irish immigrant like Hunter would’ve used to fortify himself for a long Minnesota winter up North.

9. La Doña Enmolada

A good mole takes an entire day to make and only seconds to consume. It’s also 0% ABV. But La Doña Cervecería brewer Dicky Lopez took the dark fruits, roasted chocolate, and earthy spice of this traditional Mexican sauce and translated it into a 7% stout you can get any time. Enmolada is a love letter from La Doña to their Minneapolis neighbors, a spicy, warm stout built with all the care of a traditional mole left to simmer in the kitchen. Just one pull on the tap handle, and you’re drinking in an all-day labor of love.

8. Town Hall Three Hour Tour

Gilligan’s Island went off the air in 1967, but queue up an episode, and it still holds up. Like the golden age CBS sitcom, Minneapolis’s Town Hall Brewery has struggled to compete for relevance with the young generation, but beers like Three Hour Tour are a good reminder why timelessness trumps relevance every time. The combination of coconut, lactose, and English malts works in a way that feels familiar from the first sips—especially when you drink it on nitro in the patinated environs of Town Hall’s Seven Corners taproom. It’s enough to make you nostalgic for a time you never lived through.

7. Dangerous Man Chocolate Milk Stout

You’re an adult now, so that means you can drink chocolate milk whenever you want. Better than that, you can drink it in beer form. Chocolate Milk Stout was one of Dangerous Man’s first attraction beers. Though often overlooked in favor of fellow mainstay Peanut Butter Porter (No. 6 on last year’s list), Chocolate Milk Stout is remarkable for the way it instantly transports you back to childhood. The silky body, the big aroma of powdered cocoa, both delivered with Hershey’s smoothness. Beer drinking is an explicitly grown-up activity, but there’s no reason you can’t indulge your inner child while you’re at it.

6. Able BLK WLF

The American low-ABV revolution has largely left stouts out of the pack. And so Northeast’s Able Seedhouse + Brewery brewed a lone wolf—a 3.7% pub-style prowler that would be at home in any Irish pub but feels almost rebellious stateside. A beer with such a sturdy caramel body and resplendent malt sweetness should not go down with such little effort. It feels like a trick, but this is a beast that our compatriots in the U.K. and Ireland have long been familiar with. No need to maul yourself over a couple drinks; BLK WLF will keep you steady pint after pint.

5. Pryes Dublin Dry Stout

Speaking of well-made transatlantic stouts, has anyone recreated the experience of Guinness as remarkably as North’s Pryes Brewing? Their congenial Dublin Dry Stout has been crowned in laurel by the North American Brewers Association, International Beer Awards, Minnesota Brewers Cup Awards, and City Pages (No. 12 in last year’s list). As a matter of fact, we’ve made a habit of harping on how good this beer is. It’s a crowd-pleaser made of toast points and molasses. Drinking it feels like getting a hug from a burly friend in Aran wool. Slainte indeed.

4. Junkyard King Size

Imagine someone liquefied a pallet of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and fermented them into a puddle of foamy velvet. That’s Junkyard King Size, the most decadent stout in Minnesota. The Moorhead-made imperial stout rings in at a jumbo-sized 11.3% ABV, but you won’t notice the burn underneath the vortex of creamy peanut butter and milk chocolate swirling in your mouth. Suck it down before it gives you a cavity.

3. Summit Dark Infusion

Dark Infusion wasn’t supposed to be a hit. Originally entry No. 23 in the (now defunct) Unchained Series, the sweet coffee milk stout was supposed to be one and done, retired to the recipe catalog after its brief liaison. The public was incensed, and they demanded it return. In 2018, it became a fall seasonal. This year, Summit made a slight tweak, adding Big Watt cold brew to the recipe, making Dark Infusion even smoother and bolder with a kick of java. The beer has become a testament to the benefit of continued innovation, and irrefutable evidence that Summit should bring the Unchained Series back to market.

2. Lupulin Coffee Shop Assault Vehicle

The beans that Paradise Roasters gave to Lupulin are artillery-grade. The green java was aged in bourbon barrels, giving it a woody booze essence before it was even roasted. Lupulin took the little bullets of Kentucky coffee, added cocoa nibs, and infused them into a powerful 12% stout. Lupulin has a deep corps of top-end stouts—Polarnattens Paradis, Strange Illusion, Imperial Raspberry Truffle—but Coffee Shop Assault Vehicle ranks above them all for its aggressive punch of choco-caffeine.

1. Forager Nillerzzzzz

The most exclusive beer on any of these lists, Nillerzzzzz is released on what has become a veritable beer holiday. Score enough bottles of Forager’s fudgy whiskey-aged vanilla bean double stout, and you’ll have currency to trade for any other beer made in America. The flavor varies slightly from vintage to vintage, but every June, a new boozy version of this Nilla Wafer juice will turn the town of Rochester into a hunting ground for beer’s big-game enthusiasts. Darkness Day is obsolete. Get a ticket for Nillerzzzzzz Day and score yourself the biggest prize brewed in Minnesota.

Honorable mentions: Indeed Rum King, Spiral Hard Left, Inbound Peanut Butter Milk Stout

Minnesota’s 10 Best Sours

Jerard Faberberg

Sour beers aren’t a “style,” at least not by the Beer Judge Certification Program’s standards. What they are is an incredible spectrum of beers modulated by the whims of unpredictable strains of yeast. Brettanomyces, lactobacillus, and Pediococcus might not be household names, but the three strains of souring yeast have made their way into fridges across the Gopher State.

There are entire festivals devoted to the funk and tartness of spontaneously fermented beers, celebrating the nontraditional flavors that have invited so many new drinkers into the beer world. Whether they be traditionally soured in oak foeders or quickly lactoed in a stainless steel kettle, this strange vanguard of beers invites drinkers from all over the spectrum to test their palates.

10. Pryes Royal Raspberry

When Pryes Brewing finally released Miraculum IPA in cans in 2018, it didn’t hit liquor stores alone. Royal Raspberry came right alongside, matching Miraculum’s floral bitterness with fruity tart, two foils packed in aluminum. One beer represented the brewery’s past, the other its future in its new Near North home. The fruited Berliner has the consistency of pink wine, providing the new-look brewery with a contemporary flagship for its next decade.

9. Disgruntled Caught in the Candy

Cotton candy is flimsy and saccharine. It evaporates the second it touches your tongue, leaving you with little more than pink lips and regret. But thanks to Disgruntled Brewing, the disappointing State Fair treat is given purpose. Caught in the Candy is a beer that should not work. The combination of candy floss, strawberry, vanilla, and marshmallow should be a nuke to the palate, but a dose of lemon tempers the brew. For maybe the first time ever, you can truly savor the taste of cotton candy.

8. Fair State Roselle

Fair State has had a kaleidoscope of different sours go through its taproom, but they never seem to stick around long (RIP BFDP). That’s part of the fun of wild fermentation—you’re mixing a bunch of experimental ingredients and hoping you get a flavor that pushes the boundaries of your palate. Though it started out as one of the experimental fancies in the Lactobäc series, Roselle is the antithesis of so many of Fair State’s sours. Steady, dependable, and not altogether confrontational, Roselle has become eminently popular for its refreshment quality, a product of lactobacillus working with late-addition hibiscus. It drinks like a crisp French rosé.

Jerard Faberberg

7. Forager Gummies Make Us Likeable

Forager doesn’t actually use Haribos in the making of Gummies Make Us Likeable, their imperial Berliner. The beer’s combination of guava, passionfruit, and mango accomplishes the same sticky satisfaction with only natural sugar. The Gummies Make Us Likeable - Medical Grade variant (made with pomegranate, blueberries, and aronia berries) goes so far as to promise “health benefits,” but that’s just marketing. This one’s as sinful as it sounds.

6. Wild Minds Pash Bash

Have you ever looked at a passionfruit? It’s horrifying. The flesh looks like a dead fish’s eye full of a thousand goopy seeds. But these disgusting berries have an intoxicating aroma, and they’re the perfect muse for a funky sour. Pash Bash is actually a blend of three beers—Wild Minds took a golden kettle sour, a Foeder sour, and a Brett sour and topped the mixture with 700 lbs of passionfruit and dragon fruit puree. It comes out a high-acid satin pink, leaking a sharp and juicy aroma. It’s gorgeous from the first drop, a far cry from the ghastly fruit that made it.

5. Indeed Wooden Soul: Heliotropic

Though Indeed’s Lucy and Strawberry Fields kettle sours are by far their most popular, their love of and devotion to spontaneous beer is showcased in the Wooden Soul series. Wooden Soul was kicked off with Heliotropic, a glorious golden Brett saison aged in oak barrels for an entire year. An effervescent beer with a complex hay-like aroma, it set the tone for a strong run of 20 other sours, each of which has strived to outdo the standard-setting original.

4. Boom Island Oude Funk

Now resettled in Minnetonka, Boom Island Brewing has perfumed the air in the Southwest suburb with woody esters and barnyard funk. Oude Funk is the culprit, a geuze-style ale that smells like a grain silo in Bouillon on a dewy morning. Oude Funk is the flagship of the Spontaneous Series, a limited line that makes startling sours with precise Belgian methods, and it’s about the closest you can get to an authentic trappist beer without leaving the metro.

3. Barrel Theory Key Sublime

Barrel Theory brewers don’t practice Santería, but their skills with lactobacillus are near-magical. Key Sublime is the height of their powers, a Berliner Weisse that mocks the Gods with its preternatural affinity to key lime pie. Barrel Theory pulls it off with key lime juice, vanilla, and cinnamon, but the trick happens in the kettle, where lacto is unleashed to bring the ingredients and beer together in a lip-smacking mimicry. The only thing missing is the graham cracker crust.

2. Dangerous Man Sour Delores: Passionfruit

No idea who Delores is, but shoutout to her for inspiring one the most consistent lines of sour beers made in the Twin Cities. The Sour Delores lineup from Dangerous Man began with a blueberry Berliner, and it’s only advanced in flavor and complexity since. The Northeast mainstay hit a high-water mark in 2016 when the first passionfruit variant hit the taproom. Since then, Sour Delores No. 14 has come and gone, sometimes intermixing with pineapple, always blowing the doors off drinkers.

1. Schell’s Framboise Du Nord

Most mid-size breweries have some kind of in-house sour line. Only one has a totally separate brand. The Noble Star Collection is, in some ways, a far cry from the classic German stylings of Schell’s primary brewery, but in others, it’s a natural continuation of their zeal for tradition. Framboise Du Nord is an exemplary red sour, made by taking the vaunted Star of the North sour and aging it for four months on raspberries. Tart and bright, it’s a far cry from Firebrick, but the soul is the same.

Honorable mentions: Junkyard Super Slurp, Eastlake Kirby Pucker, Bent Brewstillery Funked Up

Minnesota’s Best Hard Seltzers

Hard seltzer is now a fixture of the brewing industry. Get used to it. Much like Untappd and venture capital, hard seltzer has jolted craft beer further into the mainstream all while making the industry’s progenitors very uncomfortable.

Hard seltzer accounted for $1.75 billion in sales last year, a number that’s projected to triple by 2023. Locals have taken notice, and seltzers are becoming must-have menu items for local craft breweries. Time to accept seltzer into the beer world, with these locally made White Claws.

10. HULA Mango Papaya

9. Fair State Hibiscus + Orange

8. Lift Bridge Blue Agave Margarita

7. BOLO Dragonfruit

6. Spiral Brewing Pineapple Coconut

5. Squoze Tangerine

4. Fulton Hopped!

3. Wooden Hill Hazy Pomelo

2. Lift Bridge St. Croix Berries

1. BOLO Sour Watermelon

Jerard Fagerberg

Minnesota’s Best Craft Macros

Craft beer has come full circle. Once, brewers stood in proud defiance of beers like Schlitz and Pabst Blue Ribbon. These days local crews are going to market with their own Hamm’s clones to prove they can play on the same field as the Big Boys and show them up at their own game.

The upscaling of the lawnmower beer has been an unexpected but welcome turn. Now, if you’re gonna go budget for the evening, you don’t have to give your money to MolsonCoors or AB InBev. They’re making the cheap stuff right in your backyard.

10. Third Street Minnesota Golden Lager

9. Omni Lager

8. Mankato Kato Lager

7. Fulton Standard Lager

6. Indeed Hello, Milwaukee

5. Bad Habit Bennie Lager

4. Bauhaus Homeguys

3. Bent Paddle Classic

2. Able Ol’ Trusty

1. Fair State/Modern Times Crankin’ Foamers