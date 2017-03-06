On March 15, area restaurants and retail establishments are stepping up to help the cause.

Across Minnesota, select businesses will pledge a portion of proceeds from that day’s sales to go to the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, which provides legal representation for low-income immigrants and refugees throughout Minnesota.

A large number of local restaurants recently participated in a Day Without Immigrants, a national day of protest to send a message to consumers about what it would be like to to live in a world without immigrant labor. As demonstrated on that day, restaurants across the nation rely heavily on immigrant labor to function.

The March 15 campaign is led by grassroots activism group Minnesota Small Businesses United. Participating restaurants include:



Butter

Reverie

Sen Yai Sen Lek

Milkjam Creamery

World Street Kitchen

Honey & Rye

Pizza Nea

Common Roots Cafe



Watch the Restaurants Rising page to find out about additional participating businesses.



Interested restaurants are invited to a planning meeting tonight, Monday March 6, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Beez Kneez, 2204 Minnehaha Ave. in Minneapolis.

