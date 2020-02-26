Minnesota chefs, restaurants rack up 2020 James Beard Award nominations

The James Beard Foundation released its 2020 semifinalist nominations on Wednesday, and lemme tell ya: quite a few locals!

Demi, the buzzy $254-$620 per head 20-seater in Minneapolis' North Loop, is in the running for Best New Restaurant. South Minneapolis newbie Colita, our 2019 Best New Restaurant, appears in the Outstanding Bar Program category, and Marcy-Holmes' celebrated (and recently sued!) Alma is contending for Outstanding Restaurant. North Loop's Spoon and Stable produced two national contenders: returning champ Gavin Kaysen (Outstanding Chef) and Diane Moua (Outstanding Pastry Chef). St. Paul is represented by Rikki Giambruno, the leader of pasta destinatio Hyacinth, who's up for Rising Star Chef of the Year. Regionally, we've got five chefs slugging it out in the Best Chef (Midwest) field.

You can view all the noms below (click here to see last year's Twin Cities winners). The final round nominations for the 30th annual James Beard Awards will be revealed March 25 in in Philadelphia; the award gala goes down May 4 in Chicago.