To an extent, yes!

The proof's in the 15 medals -- including four golds -- collected by seven Minnesota breweries at the 2017 U.S. Open Beer Championships. The annual competition saw more than 6,000 beers chug it out in Oxford, Ohio, and winners were revealed Monday.

Here's how Minnesota breweries fared:

Insight Brewing (Minneapolis; winner of the City Pages Best Brewery of 2017 prize)

Four medals total: Gold for Funken City (Aged Beer); silver for Lambton Dragon (Bitter); bronze for Devil’s Companion (Brown Porters) and Dankbot (IPA)

August Schell Brewing (New Ulm)

Three medals total: Gold for Firebrick (Vienna); silver for Noble Star Galactic Collision (Berliner-Style Weisse); bronze for Schell’s American Pale Lager (American Imperial Pilsner

Spilled Grainhouse Brewery (Annandale)

Three medals total: Gold for Kinnikinnick Kream (American Cream Ale); silver for Emancipator (Dopple/Strong Bock); bronze for Oktoberfest (Marzen/Oktoberfest)

Foxhole Brewhouse (Willmar)

Two medals total: Gold for Old Snaggletooth (Old Ale); bronze for EKG Amber (English Mild Ale)

Badger Hill Brewing (Shakopee)

One medal total: Silver for White IPA (American-Belgo-Style Ale)

ENKI Brewing (Victoria)

One medal total: Bronze for Cacao Porter (Imperial Porter)

Able Seedhouse and Brewery (Minneapolis)

One medal total: Bronze for Blk Wlf (Session Beer)

No locals charted on the Top 10 breweries of 2017 list. Cherry Street Brewing Co-op of Cumming, Georgia, scored the No. 1 spot with six medals, including three gold.

Five Minnesota breweries took home hardware at last year's U.S. Open Beer Championship.

Three Minnesota beermakers -- August Schell Brewing Co. (24th), Summit Brewing Co. (26th), and Surly Brewing Co. (42nd) -- are among the 50 best-selling craft breweries in the U.S., according to the Brewers Association trade group.