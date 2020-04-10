Minneapolis's Egg and I has closed for good

After stumbling across a real estate listing that referred to 2828 S. Lyndale Ave. as a "former restaurant," we reached out for comment and confirmed it: Lyn-Lake's Egg and I has closed for good.

The old-school diner has been shut down since the March 17 executive order closing Minnesota's bars and restaurants went into effect. "It's just not worth it, to open it back up and not know what it's going to be like," says Eric Grotbeck, whose mom opened the Minneapolis restaurant more than 30 years ago.

"What's business going to be like after this?" he asks. "We don't know how many people will have money, whether they'll keep going out... it's just one of those things."

The good news is that St. Paul's "Big Egg" will remain open -- they have a bigger kitchen at that location, and do a lot more catering and to-go orders out of there.

But it's a bummer nonetheless for the Grotbecks, their staff, and all the regulars who've kept Egg and I humming along by that big Lyndale Avenue billboard all these years. Eric's been working there since he was 13, when he'd ride his bike down and wash dishes.

"That's the biggest thing: We had so many regular customers," he says. "We have customers that have come in since day one and were still coming in. We'd have liked to say goodbye to them, but maybe they can stop over in St. Paul and say goodbye."