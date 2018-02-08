Yes, as Andrew Zimmern & Co. get to work on Dayton’s Food Hall & Market, Keg & Case nears opening day on West Seventh, and Malcolm Yards Market hammers away at its Prospect Park space, a new contender has emerged: Graze Provisions & Libations. The hall could move into a vacant space at Fourth Street North and Fifth Avenue North, according to planning documents, putting it just down the street from Modist Brewing and not far at all from Target Field.

Ohio's Derived Development Group, the company behind the concept, actually prefers the term collective rather than food hall, according to CoStar. But here's how they describe their vision for the space: The "building includes several, local chef-driven concepts incorporated into the interior and a beverage dynamic equal to the uniqueness of the chefs themselves. The entire space will be vibrant and tell a story within and outside of its four walls. Casual, dining, alive --- all words that describe the venue itself."

So. Food hall.

The proposal suggests the two-story building will house six kitchens, two dining spaces, two bar spaces, and a first-level coffee bar with walk-up window access from North Fourth Street, which sounds kind of fun. They're also looking to add a rooftop terrace and more amenities that "help to foster a positive, social atmosphere for the building’s neighbors and visitors." No parking for cars, but it appears they hope to include spaces for bikes, and in those planning docs, they say they'll encourage people to walk, take public transportation, or use ride sharing services to get there.

The proposal goes before the Minneapolis Planning Commission today. Let's see some more hypotheticals for what Graze could look like in the meantime...

Derived Development Group

