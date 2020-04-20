Minneapolis man claims senseless act of Chipotle violence [PHOTOS]

Roughly one month into the imposition of stay-at-home orders in Minnesota, the common decency that underpins polite society is fraying. Some are expressing their cracked psyches by gathering in large crowds to yell and wave signs about Nazism.

In others, evidence of nihilistic malice is more instantaneous and direct. On rare occasions, it comes with a dollop of sour cream.

Case in point: The story of Blake Ritland of Minneapolis, apparently random victim of a projectile attack while out for a drive over the weekend.

Ritland brought his experience to light in a triptych of fast-casual carnage.

Hope the person who threw their chipotle burrito bowl at me while driving down Hennepin had a good laugh pic.twitter.com/mSwVpoEokR — Buster Rit (@CycloneRit) April 19, 2020

Those images have since been retweeted thousands of times over, and Ritland has responded to questions asking for more about this rare -- if indeed not truly unique -- method of drive-by assault.

Nothing to provoke it, both were driving, yes my window was down



Driving same direction, I was in the right hand lane and they were in the left, before I had comprehended what happened they sped off and I didn’t get a look at them — Buster Rit (@CycloneRit) April 19, 2020

I want to clear some things up. A lot of people are like, “what did you do to provoke getting chipotle thrown at you?”



Absolutely nothing. It was a beautiful day, I’m driving down the street with the windows down, minding my own business. Next thing I know chipotle is all over. — Buster Rit (@CycloneRit) April 20, 2020



If you haven't learned everything you need to know about this incident (and, really, humanity itself) from the above, Ritland plans to retell the story on a podcast he co-hosts called "Penny for My Thoughts."

Chipotle -- which boldly opened one new outlet in Savage last month and another in Forest Lake -- is currently offering free delivery on all orders during the month of April. We suspect this is not what they had in mind.