Minneapolis man claims senseless act of Chipotle violence [PHOTOS]

Monday, April 20, 2020 by Mike Mullen in Food & Drink
Blake Ritland continues to plead his innocence in this burrito bowl drive-by.

We probably should have seen this coming.

Roughly one month into the imposition of stay-at-home orders in Minnesota, the common decency that underpins polite society is fraying. Some are expressing their cracked psyches by gathering in large crowds to yell and wave signs about Nazism.

In others, evidence of nihilistic malice is more instantaneous and direct. On rare occasions, it comes with a dollop of sour cream.

Case in point: The story of Blake Ritland of Minneapolis, apparently random victim of a projectile attack while out for a drive over the weekend.

Ritland brought his experience to light in a triptych of fast-casual carnage.

Those images have since been retweeted thousands of times over, and Ritland has responded to questions asking for more about this rare -- if indeed not truly unique -- method of drive-by assault.

 


If you haven't learned everything you need to know about this incident (and, really, humanity itself) from the above, Ritland plans to retell the story on a podcast he co-hosts called "Penny for My Thoughts."

Chipotle -- which boldly opened one new outlet in Savage last month and another in Forest Lake -- is currently offering free delivery on all orders during the month of April. We suspect this is not what they had in mind.

 

 

Comments

