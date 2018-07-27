Minneapolis institution Rudolphs Bar-B-Que has closed... 'temporarily'?

Mere days after we noted the sudden swell of barbecue joints in the Twin Cities, another smoky standard has shuttered. Rudolphs Bar-B-Que, which has been around since 1975, appears to be closed—potentially for good, although maybe not.

Signs on the door of the Lyndale and Franklin BBQ joint Thursday evening indicate that they're only out of commission temporarily:

OR ARE YOU? Emily Cassel

And calls placed to the restaurant were (perhaps predictably) not answered or returned. But WCCO's Jason DeRusha tweeted that it's more of a permanent thing:

CLOSING ALERT: After 40+ years, @RudolphsBBQ has locked its doors. Rudolph’s is Closed for good. — DeRusha Eats (@DeRushaEats) July 26, 2018

There's also the fact that Rudolphs staffers were reportedly seen and heard lamenting its end across the street at Mort's last night.

There hasn't been a peep from the restaurant on social media, and their website still indicates that they'll have a "big, beautiful ramp" for parking in once that ongoing Lyndale Avenue construction clusterfuck out front wraps up.

It's a classic Oprah-Winfrey-so-what-is-the-truth situation, and we, like you, have a lot of questions. But things don't look great! Sudden shutters combined with commiserating staffers rarely add up to something good for the restaurant in question.

We've reached out to Rudolphs and will update with additional info if and when we have it.