Milkjam does the mannequin challenge with rowdy customers and a blowtorch [VIDEO]
Last week the social medias were awash with virtual tears when Sameh Wadi announced he would close his 10-year-old Mediterranean restaurant Saffron on December 3.
But the Wadi brothers wasted no time getting back into the fun-loving spirit that makes us love them in return. They took the mannequin challenge at Milkjam, introducing it as “just a normal morning at Milkjam.”
With marauding ice cream tasters, selfie-takers, cocktail drinkers, and a random blowtorch incident, all at the trendiest and busiest ice cream joint in town, this is a mannequin challenge done really, really right.
Check it out below, and see if it meets the ridiculously high bar set by P.O.S last week.
2743 S. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis
612-424-8855
milkjamcreamery.com
