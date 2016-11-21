City Pages

Milkjam does the mannequin challenge with rowdy customers and a blowtorch [VIDEO]

Monday, November 21, 2016 by Mecca Bos in Food & Drink
If this is a normal morning at Milkjam, we know where we want to start our day. Courtesy of Milkjam

Last week the social medias were awash with virtual tears when Sameh Wadi announced he would close his 10-year-old Mediterranean restaurant Saffron on December 3.

But the Wadi brothers wasted no time getting back into the fun-loving spirit that makes us love them in return. They took the mannequin challenge at Milkjam, introducing it as “just a normal morning at Milkjam.”

With marauding ice cream tasters, selfie-takers, cocktail drinkers, and a random blowtorch incident, all at the trendiest and busiest ice cream joint in town, this is a mannequin challenge done really, really right.

Check it out below, and see if it meets the ridiculously high bar set by P.O.S last week. 

2743 S. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis
612-424-8855
milkjamcreamery.com

