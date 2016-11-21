Milkjam does the mannequin challenge with rowdy customers and a blowtorch [VIDEO]

But the Wadi brothers wasted no time getting back into the fun-loving spirit that makes us love them in return. They took the mannequin challenge at Milkjam, introducing it as “just a normal morning at Milkjam.”

With marauding ice cream tasters, selfie-takers, cocktail drinkers, and a random blowtorch incident, all at the trendiest and busiest ice cream joint in town, this is a mannequin challenge done really, really right.

Check it out below, and see if it meets the ridiculously high bar set by P.O.S last week.

