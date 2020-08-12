Midtown Global Market is serving up MN State Fair eats
The Minnesota State Fair isn’t happening in 2020. Still, there are some workarounds scheduled this summer. Food vendors have popped up at various locations around town and the Fairgrounds is hosting a (super sold-out and kinda pricey?) food experience that people can drive through.
For lovers of the eats and shops at the fair’s International Bazaar, Midtown Global Market is giving you options with the Great Global Get-Together.
The free event will be a daily happening, and is scheduled to run from Thursday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 6 -- the same timeframe that the 2020 State Fair would have happened. Fridays and Saturdays will also feature family-friendly entertainment and activities.
During business hours, restaurants, delis, and vendors will be offering fair-style treats. That includes dishes and drinks from actual State Fair regulars, including the Produce Exchange (grilled peaches!), Manny’s Tortas (a piña colada served in a real pineapple!), and Hot Indian (fried chicken! samosas!).
Other highlights: Andy’s Garage will be frying up Wisconsin cheese curds, corn dogs, and mini burgers; Eastlake Craft Brewery is set to release dill pickle-infused sour beer; and there will be camel burgers, vegan tacos, and one of the most delicious and underrated fair foods, roasted corn on a stick.
The best part? You don't have to pay admission. Just slap on a mask, practice social distancing, and eat 'til your full while reflecting on what the 2020 State Fair could have been.
Watch midtownglobalmarket.org for more updates and news.