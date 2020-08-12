For lovers of the eats and shops at the fair’s International Bazaar, Midtown Global Market is giving you options with the Great Global Get-Together.

The free event will be a daily happening, and is scheduled to run from Thursday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 6 -- the same timeframe that the 2020 State Fair would have happened. Fridays and Saturdays will also feature family-friendly entertainment and activities.

During business hours, restaurants, delis, and vendors will be offering fair-style treats. That includes dishes and drinks from actual State Fair regulars, including the Produce Exchange (grilled peaches!), Manny’s Tortas (a piña colada served in a real pineapple!), and Hot Indian (fried chicken! samosas!).

Other highlights: Andy’s Garage will be frying up Wisconsin cheese curds, corn dogs, and mini burgers; Eastlake Craft Brewery is set to release dill pickle-infused sour beer; and there will be camel burgers, vegan tacos, and one of the most delicious and underrated fair foods, roasted corn on a stick.

The best part? You don't have to pay admission. Just slap on a mask, practice social distancing, and eat 'til your full while reflecting on what the 2020 State Fair could have been.

Watch midtownglobalmarket.org for more updates and news.