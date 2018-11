Gallery Grid 1/21 2/21 Alma Guzman 3/21 4/21 5/21 6/21 7/21 8/21 9/21 10/21 11/21 12/21 13/21 14/21 15/21 16/21 17/21 18/21 19/21 20/21 21/21

The bagel isn’t the only way Meyvn borrows and breaks from tradition. While its menu has the distinct bent of a Jewish deli in Brooklyn, with lox and matzo ball soup and pastrami on rye, there’s also an infusion of Israeli and Mediterranean flavors. Read our full review of Mevyn here.