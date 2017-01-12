Meritage takes you around the world this winter with a rotating menu series

But just like the rest of us, they get antsy in the wintertime. Rather than stay boxed in, they’re embarking on a six-week long “world expo,” and you’re invited.

Each week from Tuesday through Thursday, a fixed price menu from a different country will be offered in addition to the regular menu.

Dishes are inspired by travels (or the “short list” travel yen) of chef and owners Russell and Desta Klein.

Menus will include Peking duck, Roman cacio e pepe (cheese and pepper pasta, a traditional delicacy), avgolemono soup from Greece, lots more.

Contact Meritage directly for a full list of dates and specials.

Meritage

410 Saint Peter St., St. Paul

651-222-5670

meritage-stp.com