Tim Hughes purchased the shop at 1746 N. Lexington Ave. in Roseville, the PiPress reported Tuesday, and he's planning to keep the name and the menu intact. Hughes, a veteran of Hemisphere Restaurant Partners (Mission American Kitchen & Bar, the Tavern Grills), will carry on the legacy of Bret Hazlett and his late brother, Bart, who opened Maverick's in 1999.

"I just kind of want to keep [Bret’s] dream going," Hughes tells the PiPress. "I hate to see a locally owned business close and have a corporate restaurant swing in."

Following some light remodeling and a couple chef-y menu tweaks, Maverick's will resume slingin' its signature roast beef sandwiches, pulled pork, brisket, and more beginning April 9. The famously affordable prices will remain in the same range, Hughes says.

Hallelujah!