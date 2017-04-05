Paul Abdo does. He's one. He's also one of the guys responsible for the My Burger chain and Nicollet Island Inn along with his brother John.



Paul and John and their buddies like to get together, get out of town, get some whiskey, get some steaks and cornbread, and throw on a Western. They liked it so much John would do a Western Wednesday at My Burger. They got to talking about making a restaurant around their beloved tradition.

When a space came up in the North Loop's new T3 building, the Abdos were approached to put a My Burger in the base. They thought it was a horrible location for a My Burger, but they thought, "You know what? Let's do the meat and three."

Do you know what a "meat and three" is? If you're from the southern United States, you surely do. The phrase refers to a place that serves this kind of plate: a main meat dish, plus three sides.

You don't need to be from the South to appreciate this concept, of course. Think of it as country food, or cabin food, or really, dude food, because what dude do you know who would be unhappy with a steak next to a mashed potato, a slab of cornbread, and some green beans?

Well, gather your dudes, because this "gentlemen's honky-tonk," or if you prefer, "whiskey common," is going to give it all to them and more. What more? Some 225 labels of whiskey, eventually. They won't open with that many, but that's the goal for a bunch of guys who love the stuff, next to their steaks and coffee and cigars, and Western movies.

Dalton and Wade, as it will be called (a reference from the 1989 film Road House) is landing in a modern "brick and timber" warehouse building in the North Loop, so don't expect it to be too down-home -- they'll have a big bar with lots of drinks for your long-sipping pleasure.

"A bunch of high-balls with whiskey or vodka or gin with a savory mixer that you can sip for like four hours," Abdo tells me.

They're looking at a mid-summer opening.



Dalton and Wade

325 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis

612-465-0864

Below, watch an Eater video about the meat-and-three's status as a lunch staple in Nashville, Tennessee.