McKinney Roe closes after 3 years as fancy bistro, Irish pub in East Town

The restaurant has closed, the Star Tribune reports.

Back when it initially opened, City Pages’ critic suggested McKinney Roe offered “few surprises but decent eats,” in an upscale setting. The still fledgling neighborhood on downtown Minneapolis' eastside never quite knew what to do with the establishment, especially beyond the lunch-hour, or in pro-football's off-season.

To combat this skittish reception from the neighborhood, the bistro rebranded entirely – and briefly invested in ice bars last winter. As it took on a new form, the name McKinney Roe stayed, but they ditched what CP’s critic had once referred to as a “shiny and new, but also hollow and cold” aesthetic, in favor of becoming an… Irish pub.

Though warmer and different, it seems that change still wasn’t enough.

As the curtain fell on the Vikes’ 2020 playoff dreams, McKinney Roe owner Dermot Cowley saw the writing on the wall and emailed staff informing them of the closure. In it, his heart seemed palpably heavy.

After Erik the Red announced a closure-move for south Minneapolis come spring, McKinney Roe folding makes the second restaurant this month to depart for shores beyond the East Town neighborhood, one which is predicated on… what, exactly, beyond event traffic?

And honestly, if we say "East Town neighborhood" one more time will it make the name more real, or help it lose all meaning completely?