That ain't the latest press release from PETA; the language above comes from a "plant-based proclamation" issued by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey earlier this month.

In it, the mayor urges both his staff and the good people of the city to “make an effort to eat plant-based food and choose plant-based products in furtherance of our environmental goals, and celebrate our ongoing commitment to exceed the standards put forth in the Paris Agreement by doing our part right here in Minneapolis.” (The document was issued as a result of the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.)

Conveniently, should you decide to take Frey's advice, you're in one of the best places anywhere to do so. Earlier this year, PETA called Minneapolis the fourth most vegan-friendly city in the nation, and as we've noted (many, many times!) before, you have an ever-expanding number of places where that's an option. With lots more on the way: Looking at you, Vegan East, Seed Cafe, and Trio Plant-Based!

You can read the proclamation in full below.

“Whereas, following the United States withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, cities are increasingly turning toward climate change solutions that are driven by citizens; and

Whereas, concern for the environment is paramount for the residents of Minneapolis and for the safety of our communities; and

Whereas, communities are finding alternative ways to decrease carbon footprint and set carbon reduction goals; and

Whereas, eating more fruits, vegetables, and grain, and eating less meat can reduce our collective carbon footprint; and

Whereas, if each American affirmatively choose to eat plant-based foods at just one meal per week, the CO2 savings would be the same as taking more than half a million cars off U.S. roads; and

Whereas, a commitment in Minneapolis to eat even one meal containing fruits and vegetables will bring enormous environmental benefits.

Now, therefore, I, Jacob Frey, Mayor of Minneapolis do hereby proclaim on July 16, 2018, we all make an effort to eat plant-based food and choose plant-based products in furtherance of our environmental goals, and celebrate our ongoing commitment to exceed the standards put forth in the Paris Agreement by doing our part right here in Minneapolis.

Signed, Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey.”

