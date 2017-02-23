For many months, the city of Minneapolis has been working on a plan to raise the minimum wage for all employees, including tipped employees. Advocates and some council members are eyeing a city-wide minimum set at $15 an hour, a level some detractors say is unsustainable.



That includes many restaurant owners, who insist the hike would be catastrophic, and might just force them out of business.

An off-record source says he ran the numbers for his three small food businesses, hypothetically hiking everyone’s hourly wage up to $15, and the difference in labor costs approached half a million dollars annually. He said this number didn’t account for the inevitable price increases of ingredients and restaurant services he relies on -- as those businesses will be trying to cover their own labor cost increases.



He added that between wages and gratuity, his tipped employees already make between $17 and $20 an hour, and says the city ought to leave them alone. Operators like him are pleading with the city to offer a “tip credit” where tipped employees will earn a lower rate of pay than the across-the-board $15 minimum for other employees.

But Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges, for one, isn’t having it. She says based on her own research, tip credits -- or “tip penalties,” as she calls them -- are bad for workers, and especially bad for women.

In a lengthy statement Hodges released earlier this week, she says the notion that all tipped employees in Minneapolis are working in high-end restaurants and bars and are making far more than $15 an hour is false. She cited a federal Bureau of Labor Statistics study showing that from 2012 to 2015, the average wage for restaurant servers in the Twin Cities metro came to not much more than $10 an hour, including tips. Only 10 percent of restaurant servers in our region averaged $15 or more an hour with tips.

Moreover, Hodges said, women make up two-thirds of tipped workers. Women who are tipped workers are "three times as likely to live in poverty" as others, she said, and "twice as likely to receive food stamps." And, she added, research clearly shows "the more women are forced to rely on tips for income, the more likely they are to be sexually harassed."

Ladies, remember the creepy guy (or guys?) who needed all that extra attention so that he’d feel good about leaving that extra tip? Yeah, studies show that’s a real thing.

Finally, she added that states with one fair wage for all (including Maine, Michigan, and Missouri) are producing faster job growth, higher sales, and higher tips than the 43 states that have had a tip penalty.

The minimum wage hike is expected to pass, and soon. But Hodges says that it should be done in such a way, and in a timely enough fashion, that businesses can thrive while they absorb it... without also taking away workers' livelihoods

Read Hodges' full statement below.