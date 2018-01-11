Maxim Playhouse & Coyote Pretty: Two new bars opening in downtown Minneapolis

So, what exactly is the Warehouse District nightlife scene getting?

Maxim Playhouse is "a nightclub centered around a Miami Beach-style, upscale bar," says PR rep Chad Peterson. Located at the former American Army Navy Surplus Store location, the two-level (18-plus down low, 21-plus up top), 3,000-square-foot club will offer dancing, bottle service, VIP experiences, and even swings. Maxim Playhouse is not affiliated with men's magazine Maxim.

Coyote Pretty is a "country bar, [with a] saloon-type feel -- a newer, more up-and-coming saloon and bar," Peterson says. It's located adjacent to Maxim Playhouse, and will boast a dance floor. Coyote Pretty is not affiliated with Coyote Ugly Saloon, the chain of bars that inspired the 2000 rom-com Coyote Ugly.

Maxim Playhouse (28 N. Fourth St.) and Coyote Pretty (20 N. Fourth St.) are set to open in February. Owners Freedom Brewer and Damien Nelson, both avid travelers with business ties to nearby Aqua Nightclub, have been fine-tuning the concepts for some time, Peterson says.