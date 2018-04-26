Mathematically speaking, Guy Fieri loves Minnesota

What does Guy Fieri think about us?

Now we can find out. A list published by Thrillist ranks each of the 50 United States by how many times chef and backward sunglasses-wearing TV host Guy Fieri has featured a restaurant on his flagship show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Every state will vehemently defend its own fare as the Fieriest in the land, but Fieri alone, as impartial arbiter of the big bite, can determine which are closer to his metaphysical promised land: FlavorTown, USA.

And some states are definitely closer than others. There are states that have never been graced by a visit from Fieri – states that contain no restaurants worthy of Fieri’s touch, states that have never been kissed by a frosted-tipped angel. These six dark spots on the map are Delaware, North Dakota, Vermont, Arkansas, South Dakota, and Montana.

Meanwhile, California, at the top of the list, has entertained Fieri at 168 of its restaurants. You could eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner at a joint blessed by Fieri every day for 56 days and never visit the same one twice.

So where does that leave Minnesota? We’re sitting at no. 4. Guy Fieri has visited 39 restaurants in this beautiful state. It joins the upper echelons with California, Florida, and Texas, just edging in before New York.

But it may not be totally based on our hometown flavors. For 11 seasons, Fieri’s show was produced by a company in Plymouth. David Page of Page Productions created Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2006, after which the show basically took over Food Network and everyone’s weekend television at their parents’ house.

But Page had a massive falling-out with Fieri in 2011. The platinum-haired Mayor of FlavorTown stopped showing up for shoots and taking Page’s calls. Eventually Food Network wrested control of the show from him, he says, at Fieri’s behest.

Still, Fieri kept coming back to Minnesota even after switching production companies. In season 14, six Minnesota restaurants were featured – the most in a single season. He tends to revisit Minnesota in fits and starts, with dry spells several seasons long. Got to get those 168 California visits in there somehow.

We’ll see if Minnesota gets more love in the coming seasons, but in the meantime, here’s the full catalog of Minnesota restaurants Fieri has deemed flavorful enough for Triple D.