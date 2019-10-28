Martina team taking over Linden Hills Rose Street Patisserie space

The kitchen mastermind behind south Minneapolis gems Martina and Colita, Del Prado has apparently been on the hunt for a third creative outlet. As a realist, he knew it'd have to be just the right location to be... humanly possible, we guess.

Turns out Del Prado (formerly of Burch Steak and Pizza) can arrive at the location of his next venture by walking out the back door of his first: He'll be taking over at the space currently occupied by Rose Street Patisserie.

The pretty little bakery opened in 2016, with chef/owner John Kraus bringing the same delicate sweets that won him acclaim at Patisserie 46. Martina launched as Rose Street's wildly popular neighbor the following year.

Eventually, the respective owners got to talking, and Kraus revealed to his fellow chef that he wanted to focus on other oven ventures, like two new St. Paul cafes (one on Selby and Snelling, another in the Schmidt Brewery complex).

If Rose Street has to go, who better to give the place over to than his neighbor and "sublime talent" (Kraus' words) Del Prado?

Kraus and Co. will close-up shop after this Sunday, November 3, and Del Prado will inherit the space for a "TBD concept," according to a Monday morning announcement, which didn't hint at a timeline for when the new spot might open.

The hand-off "just makes sense," says Del Prado, who adds that he's "very proud of what Rose Street is doing for the trade of baking and pastry."

"I’m excited to see what magic [Del Prado] works in the space,” said Kraus, whose attention will be divided between Patisserie 46, three Rose Street counters in St. Paul, plus catering, wholesale business, and his "Bread Lab" training program.