Marin Restaurant in the Chambers Hotel will now be Mercy

Never more so than with the restaurant space in the Chambers Hotel. The venue has undergone multiple concept changes since it originally opened as Jean Georges in 2006, then transitioned to D’Amico & Partners in 2009, and then became Marin in 2013.

Now, the awning is up for yet another metamorphosis. This time the restaurant will be called Mercy, after executive chef and partner, Mike Rakun's daughter.

We’ve been told the menu will be “approachable,” casual American fare, and that there will be “elements of the outdoors inside” including colorful murals and cozy booths that remind the chef of the north woods.

The downstairs Library Bar will remain open to the public. There, the kitchen will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout the transition from Marin to Mercy.

Mercy will open in early April.

Mercy

901 Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55403

www.MercyMPLS.com

