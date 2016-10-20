Maplewood Mall's food truck rally will take the sting out of holiday shopping

Street food! That is, if you consider the mall parking lot the street, and for these purposes, we will.

Plan a shopping date this Saturday, October 22, at Maplewood Mall, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and make sure to visit the upper level parking lot, where food trucks including Rusty Taco, Free Indeed Food, Rollin Nolens Catering, DelSur Empanadas, Up In Smoke Catering, Curbside Chicken, Original Hockey Mom Brownies, Cook It Up, Tot Boss, and Bacon-Me-Crazy will be in attendance to help make the bitter pill of shopping go down a little more smoothly.

Entry is free, all food and drink available for purchase.

Maplewood Mall

3001 White Bear Ave. N., St. Paul

maplewoodmall.com