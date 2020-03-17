Third-generation owner Larry Manning is ready for retirement, so he listed his southeast Minneapolis tavern for sale on Saturday for $1.2 million.

The sale includes the bar, a longtime favorite of neighborhood drinkers and University of Minnesota students, as well as the one-bedroom apartment above it. Manning says there are already “several offers,” and that it’ll be a “touching” moment when he eventually says goodbye to the family biz.

Larry’s granddad, Ralph, converted Manning’s from a grocery store to a beer ’n’ burger spot 88 years ago. Around 1949, Ralph passed the operation down to Ed, who’d overseen a major kitchen expansion before handing 2200 Como Ave. SE over to his son, Larry. The bar, which graduated from 3.2 percent brews to full strength ones in 1987, touts its all-day breakfast, daily tapline cleanings, and free popcorn.

“It is rumored that many college students have lived on free popcorn and beer at Manning’s over the years,” the now-defunct website once read.

Sporty’s, the other beloved dive bar at 22nd and Como Avenue, changed hands last year. We were happy to report that it’s “85 percent” exactly the same.

It’s a trying time for Minnesota bar owners. On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz shut down all restaurants, cafes, bars, breweries, coffeehouses, and distilleries due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here for a roundup of all our coronavirus coverage.