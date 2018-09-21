'Major expansion' planned for the suburbs' best brewery

Earlier this week, Lupulin Brewing went public with expansion plans they've been scheming on since last June. By early 2019, the IPA icons will take over a 22,500-square-foot space adjacent to their existing Humboldt Drive brewery and taproom, where they'll start brewing on a new, state-of-the-art, 30-barrel brewhouse.

The increase in scale has been a long time coming: Until now, Lupulin's been making its masterful, hop-heavy brews with a two-vessel, 10-barrel system.

“So much of our time was spent just keeping up with everyone’s thirst for Hooey and Blissful Ignorance," Lupulin brewmaster and co-founder Matt Schiller says in a release. "We’ve had a lot of really cool beers kicking around in our heads for the past couple years that we just didn’t have capacity to make."

The new brewery will be operational early next year, and it isn't just the psychical footprint that's growing. Lupulin says staff should double to more than 30 full-time and 50 part-time employees in the two years following the project's completion.

Schiller adds that they're stoked to start brewing and packaging some new beers, and promises there'll be cool newbies for "IPA fans and non-IPA fans alike."

But let's be real. It's the hop heads among us who have the most to gain.