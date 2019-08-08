Mac's Industrial Bar closed, will reopen one whole block away… very soon

Mac’s isn’t gone for good, though. Far from it, actually.

The bar's uprooting to move one whole block away, inside a newer piece of real estate at 310 East Hennepin. Mac’s neighbors at the new location will be Pizza Nea and Noodles & Co. in place of Union Bank and the Aveda Institute.

Per Hans Olson, Mac’s Bar Manager, their fresh start in a new location coincided with an “increasingly developing neighborhood. It was time [to] update with the times a little bit and throw a fresh coat of paint on an old dive bar favorite.”

Olson assured City Pages that New Mac’s won’t be unrecognizable to its loyal patrons. Offering 20 tap beers at the new location is a slight downsize, he believes is “still more than enough to give the variety that our patrons have relied on for years.” The kitchen will also undergo some slight changes, though Olson promises “all of the old favorites, including the Reuben, will still be there but we will be adding a couple of new items we hope to impress people with.”

A fixed open date for the new location hasn’t yet been announced. Olson suggested that Mac’s could be up and running very, very soon: “The target opening, if all the inspections go according to plan, would be this coming weekend,” he reports. “It will be a gradual opening with full food menu and beer taps coming over the following few weeks to a month.”

As for the fate of their famous collection of Granny bottles? Olson says part of this fresh start involved leaving most of those behind. “We brought a couple of the more sentimental bottle over with us but outside of the 5-6, we hope to start a new collection with new memories.”

The only thing left is to stop by Mac’s v.2.0 in-person to find out if “Mark’s Intestinal Sports Bra,” their giant dunce-cap-trophy bartenders handed out to patrons acting like idiots, survived the portage.





